Unlock the Void Master Finx Skin for FREE, power up your Starr Patrol Girls (and Spike) with special transformations, and face off against powerful Bosses!

Starr Nova Transformations

The Starr Nova modifier is active in featured Game Modes and randomly selected Trophy Road Modes. When the modifier is active, Crystals will spawn throughout the match. Grab one to transform into one of the five Starr Patrol for a limited time:

Starr Patrol Spike

Starr Patrol Bea

Starr Patrol Juju

Starr Patrol Amber

Starr Patrol Starr Nova (coming later)

Each Starr Patrol comes with her own unique kit and is significantly more powerful than your base Brawler, so make sure you grab those Crystals before your opponents do!

There are two versions of the modifier you might encounter: one featuring the Starr Patrol and another one featuring Starr Nova herself as she makes her debut later during the event!

Leveling Up Your Starr Patrol

Starr Patrol Brawlers start at Power Level 11 and can be upgraded all the way to Power Level 30 by opening Nova Drops! Special exception: Starr Nova starts at Max Power right away, but her Crystal won't be available until the 2nd week of the event, so look out for her arrival!

Every time you level up a Starr Patrol from a Nova Drop, you'll activate a damage charge for that Starr Patrol on the event screen. Tap it to unleash a powerful attack against Void Master Finx himself!

Deal enough damage to Void Master Finx, and you'll earn his skin for FREE! Once he's defeated, you can still continue playing the event by going up against evil villainous Portals, so smash through them and collect special rewards!

Every Nova Drop you open has a chance to give you:

Starr Nova Power Level Ups (40% chance)

Coins, Power Points, Bling, Gadgets, Star Powers, Hypercharges

Nova cosmetics (Pins, Sprays, Profile Icons)

Skins across multiple rarities (79, 149, 199, and 299 Gems)

Brawlers from Epic to Legendary

Jackpot rewards like 100 Gems or 1,000 Coins

Boss Fights: Evil Colette and Evil Boss Finx

Challenge two fearsome bosses in 5v1 Boss Fights!

Evil Colette

The darkness has gotten to Colette! Hunt down her dark book nests before they spiral out of control, or get overrun by a swarm of mini Void Colettes. Don't let them multiply!

Evil Boss Finx

This one's a two-phase battle, and it only gets harder.

Defeat Finx once, and he comes back even stronger as the Evil Boss! Watch out for: A central tower that alternates between helping and hurting your team, so use it wisely! Kit clones that Finx summons to overwhelm your squad.



After taking down the Boss at the highest difficulty, you'll be shown your Speedrun Score, your best time for the ultimate bragging rights!

Every time you level up a Starr Patrol from a Nova Drop, she deals damage to the event Boss: Void Master Finx.

Every player has their own Finx to take down and an individual progress bar! Every Nova Drop you open contributes to your progress. Level up the Starr Patrol, damage Finx, and eventually take him down. By defeating him, you unlock his Skin for free!

Get out there, collect those Crystals, power up your Starr Patrol Girls (and Spike), and take down Void Master Finx before the event ends!

The event starts now and lasts until the end of the Starr Patrol Season on June 4th!