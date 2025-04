Melodie is tall again!

Angelo's poison damage now stacks as intended

Resolved a bug preventing Gadget selection for free maxed out Brawlers in Ranked if the player already owned one

Patched a bug where Penny's second projectile targeted the same spot as the first one instead of aiming at enemies

Lumi’s basic attack no longer gets stuck because of quickfire modifier

Jae-yong’s voiceover is fixed

Squeak, Nita, and Eve's visual issues on some low end Android devices are repaired