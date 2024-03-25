Maintenance Break - March 25th

Balance Changes

Buffs

Sam Knuckle Busters - damage - 1200 → 1400 Slightly increased Super gained from impact with glove

Bea Increased HP - 2400 → 2500

Max Increased HP - 3000 → 3300

Carl Pickaxe - Increased damage - 660 → 740

Poco Gadget - Tuning Fork - Increased healing - 8 → 10% max HP/sec Gadget - Protective Tunes - Increased duration - 2 → 4 sec

Bonnie Increased damage - 1000 → 1120 Increased Super charge slightly

Byron Increased damage and healing - 340 → 380



Nerfs

Larry & Lawrie Increased Unload speed - 150 → 300 Gadget - Order: Fall back - Decreased heal - 33 → 25% Lawrie - Reduced shotgun damage - 300 → 150 Lawrie - Reduced Super charge gained from projectiles by 50%

Pearl Gadget - Overcooked - Decreased damage - 33 → 25%

Piper Decreased HP - 2400 → 2300

Colette Decreased Hypercharge charge rate 40 → 30%

Leon Proximity damage - Decreased damage at max range 40 → 30%





Ranked Changes

Solo players facing teams now receive Ranked Points as if they are playing against similarly Ranked players

Wins now always give a minimum amount of Ranked Points, and the maximum amount of Ranked Points gained for losses has been reduced

Made general changes to Ranked Point distribution to reduce inflation



Bug Fixes

Fixed the final number of Trophies in Trophy Escape after players eliminate each other simultaneously

Fixed the issue in Trophy Escape where the last player standing was shown a different amount of Trophies in the battle end screen

Fixed the issue where some Clubs were showing up in local Club Leaderboards with the wrong ranking



Optional Update!

An optional update for iOS & Android is now available with the following fixes:

Fixed the issue causing Friendly Ranked matches to crash

Fixed a visual issue affecting a few Pins

Fixed an issue in the Catalog causing the game to crash

Fixed a few issues with the physics effects on some of the Brawlers

To apply these fixes, make sure to download the latest version of the game!





Maintenance Break - March 6th

Optimizing Matchmaking servers so they can run smoothly

Quickfire modifier - ammo gain per projectile nerfed by 50%

Queueing as a duo in Ranked should now be working again

After maintenance, we'll monitor the stability of Ranked matchmaking and if it looks good we'll turn the Reputation and Report Systems back on



Also, we have been getting a lot of questions regarding Fame Backgrounds for your Battle Card so here are some pointers:

The Fame Pins and Profile icons are delivered to your inbox and then get added to your library

The Fame Background is added directly to your Brawler Battle Card screen (under the default tab)







Maintenance Break - March 4th

Applied server changes to improve Ranked matchmaking

Fixed an issue with Doug that caused his basic attacks to heal double the intended amount





Maintenance Break - February 29th

Fixed the matchmaking issue for the Hypercharge Unleashed event that prevented players from entering a match

Fixed the issue that prevented players from switching to unlock Kit on the Starr Road

Fixed an issue that showed players being incorrectly placed in a Ranked Tier before the start of the Ranked Season

Fixed an issue with Willow that caused a mind-controlled Mico not to be able to move

Fixed an issue with Doug’s Healing scaling improperly

Hypercharge Unleashed will also be back after maintenance and we'll extend the duration of the event and Quest for a few extra days!





New Brawler: Angelo (Epic)

Type: Sharpshooter

Trait: Can move over water

Attack: Take Aim Angelo charges his attack and shoots an arrow on release. The longer his attack holds, the higher the damage he deals

Super: Welcome to the Swamp Angelo creates a toxic puddle that damages enemies in it and grants him empowered arrows that deal poison damage over time

Gadget: Stinging Flight Angelo flies higher in the air and drains 660 Health from nearby enemies when taking off

Gadget: Master Fletcher Angelo's next main attack pierces walls and enemies

Star Power: Empower Welcome to the Swamp now also heals Angelo while inside

Star Power: Flow Angelo gains 25% movement speed after entering water



New Brawler: Melodie (Mythic)

Type: Assassin

Attack: Monster Notes Melodie throws her Mic at an enemy. If it hits, a Note appears spinning around her for a short duration. Melodie can have up to 3 Notes active at the same time

Super: Catchy Chorus Melodie dashes in a straight line. Melodie can dash 3 times total before super is exhausted

Gadget: Interlude Melodie gains a shield for 15% of her max HP per note she has active

Gadget: Perfect Pitch Melodie’s Notes orbit 25% faster and 60% wider for 5 seconds

Star Power: Fast Beats Melodie’s movement speed increases by 8% per note

Star Power: Extended Mix Melodie Notes last for 25% longer before vanishing



New Hypercharges

Cordelius - Complete Darkness Now Cordelius also slows enemies in the Shadow Realm

Buzz - Buzzwatch Buzz's Super resets after each use during Hypercharge

El Primo - Gravity Leap Super impact area increased significantly, and it now pulls enemies in rather than knocking them away

Belle - Magnetic Belle’s Super now homes in on enemies

Sprout - Thorns Sprout’s Super now does area damage near the bush

Bibi - Out of bounds Bibi’s Super splits into two after hitting a Brawler



New Skins

March Brawl Pass Season: Sands of Time

Shelly Dancer | Epic (Brawl Pass)

Shelly Dancer Iris & Shelly Dancer Dahlia Skin color variations | Epic (Brawl Pass Plus)

Dynasty Mike | Epic (Ranked)

Desert Scorpion Chuck | Legendary

Thief Edgar | Mythic

Surgenie | Epic



April Brawl Pass Season: Ragnarok

Fenrir Buzz | Epic (Brawl Pass)

Mørk Fenrir Buzz & Eldr Fenrir Buzz | Epic Skin color variations (Brawl Pass Plus)

Thor Bibi | Legendary

Odin Cordelius | Epic

Loki Chester | Epic (Ranked)

Skadi Jessi | Mythic

Sif Melodie | Rare



Mini-Theme: LINE FRIENDS

Fangirl Cony | Super Rare

Balloon Sally | Super Rare

Rocket Brown | Epic



The Line Friends Skins will be released in early March



Mini-Theme: MECHA SQUAD

Mecha Colt | Legendary

Paragon Mecha Colt & Renegade Mecha Colt Skin color variations | Legendary

Mecha Leon | Legendary

Shadow Mecha Leon & Radiant Mecha Leon Skin color variations | Legendary



The Mecha Squad Skins will be released in mid-April



Miscellaneous

Poop Spike | Mythic

El Baby Shark | Epic

Squeaky Note | Rare

Red Pitcher Fang & Blue Pitcher Fang | Epic

Elf Angelo | Rare



True Silver & True Gold Skins

Maisie

R-T

Cordelius

Doug

Pearl

Titles

Bloodthirsty - Angelo Mastery Title

Fearless - Melodie Mastery Title

Timeless - Sands of Time Brawl Pass Plus Title

Godlike - Ragnarok Brawl Pass Plus Title

Balance Changes

Buffs

Doug Remove damage and healing fall-off depending on proximity

Griff Increased main attack damage 260 → 280 Slightly increased Super charge rate Gadget - Piggy bank - damage 1300 → 1400

Nita Increased Bruce’s HP - 4000 → 4300

Otis Increased main attack damage 440 → 460 Gadget - Phat splatter - damage - 1100 → 1150

Ash Increased rage gained from basics 130 → 150

Ruffs Increased main attack damage 560 → 600 Gadget - Air support - Increased damage 1120 → 1200

El Primo Increased main attack damage - 360 → 380 Gadget - Asteroid belt - Increased damage - 2880 → 3040 Star power - El fuego - Increased damage - 1692 → 1786

Gale Increased Super damage - 420 → 500 Slightly increased Super charge gained from Super

Barley Increased Super damage - 680 → 760 Slightly increased Super charge gained from Super

Gene Increased main attack damage - 960 → 1000 Gadget - Vengeful spirits - damage - 1536 → 1600

Penny Increased main attack damage - 940 → 980 Star Power - Master Blaster - Increased damage - 1316 → 1372





Nerfs

Hypercharges Hypercharge duration no longer gets extended by gaining Super charge during Hypercharge

Fang Fresh kicks SP no longer charges hyper on kills Hypercharge popcorn no longer gives Super charge Reduced Hypercharge popcorn damage from 100 → 50% of Super damage Decreased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 15%

Pearl Reduced HP - 4200 → 3900 Increased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 25% Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 20 → 5%

Larry & Lawrie Reduced main attack damage - 840 → 700 Decreased throwing range - 24 → 22

Amber Reduced attack damage - 220 → 210 Gadget - Dancing flames - Decreased damage - 2200 → 2100

Buster Reduced main attack damage - 1400 → 1380

Cordelius Disable jump Gadget in the Shadow realm

Colette Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%

Maisie Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%

Lou Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%

Colt Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 35% Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25% Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 10 → 5%

Bull Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 35% Decreased Hypercharge damage - 10 → 5% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 30 → 25%

Dynamike Decreased Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 30% Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%





Changes

Charlie Reduced Super Projectile Speed - 4200 → 3300 Increased Hypercharge Rate - 40 → 60% Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25% Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26% Decreased Hypercharge Shield - 10 → 5%

Edgar Let's Fly Gadget no longer charges hyper Reverted Hypercharge nerf - 25 → 40% Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 24% Decreased Hypercharge damage - 25 → 15% Decreased Hypercharge Shield - 25 → 15%

Shelly Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 30% Decreased Hypercharge damage - 25 → 5% Increased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 25%

Spike Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 35% Increased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 25% Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 20 → 5%

Jessie Increased Hypercharge multiplier - - 40 → 60% Increased Hypercharge damage 20 → 25% Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 20 → 5%

Mico Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 24% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 25 → 5%

Crow Increased Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 60% Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25% Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 24% Decreased Hypercharge shield - 25 → 5%

Jacky Decreased Hypercharge damage - 25 → 5% Increased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 25%

Rosa Decreased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 5% Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 25%



Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

New Seasonal Game Modes

Trophy Escape





Hypercharge Unleashed

This event will now be Solo Showdown only but still featuring all the Brawler getting a Hypercharge





Community Slot

Hunters has been removed and Basket Brawl is back due to popular vote!





Environments

Removed : Robot Factory (including Showdown) Mr P’s Snowtel Fighting Game

Added : Starrcade (including Rooftop for Basket Brawl) Starrcade Showdown (New) Tara’s Bazaar Tara’s Bazaar Showdown (New) Swamp of Love







Maps

Basket Brawl (4) Dancing Roof Basket Fort Pick and Roll Green Meadows

Bounty (4) | Not in rotation, only available in Friendly Battles + Ranked Excel Hideout Shooting Star Layer Cake

Brawl Ball (8) Beach Ball Center Stage Pinball Dreams Encirclement Galaxy Arena Off the Line Retina Goalkeeper’s Dream (New)

Gem Grab (8) Flooded Mine Undermine Rustic Arcade Acute Angle Double Swoosh Hard Rock Mine Minecart Madness Open Space

Heist (4) Bridge Too Far Safe Zone Pit Stop G.G. Mortuary

Hot Zone (4) Ring of Fire Open Zone Split Dueling Beetles

Knockout (8) Deep End Flowing Springs Belle’s Rock (with modifications) Flaring Phoenix Goldarm Gulch Healthy Middle Ground Out on the Open New Horizons (New)

Showdown (8) Scorched Stone Feast or Famine Island Invasion Double Trouble Safety Center Skull Creek Stormy Plains Marksman’s Heaven (New)

Wipeout (4) Infinite Doom Slayer’s Paradise Shooting Star Snake Prairie







Ranked (and Brawl Stars Championship)

Bounty Shooting Star Hideout Excel

Brawl Ball Center Stage Pinball Dreams Goalkeeper’s Dream

Gem Grab Minecart Madness Double Swoosh Rustic Arcade

Heist Safe Zone Bridge Too Far Pit Stop

Hot Zone Dueling Beetles Ring of Fire Split

Knockout Belle’s Rock Out in the Open New Horizons







Mega Pig

Brawl Ball Encirclement Goalkeeper’s Dream Beach Ball

Gem Grab Hard Rock Mine Open Space Flooded Mine

Knockout New Horizons Out in the Open Belle’s Rock

Hot Zone Ring of Fire Dueling Beetles Open Zone



Fame Rewards

Reaching a new Fame Rank now gives special rewards, including Pins, Player Icons, and a unique Battle Card background that looks different for every Fame Rank

The background will always be the one associated with your highest Fame achieved and can be toggled on or off from the Battle Card screen

New Mode: Ranked!

Power League is dead. Ranked is here!

Only Brawlers Power Level 9 and above are allowed!

From Bronze to Gold III, matches will be in a best-of-1 format without a ban phase

Diamond I and above continue having a best-of-3 format with a ban phase

To play in Diamond I and above, you will need at least 12 Brawlers at Power Level 9

Players in Diamond I and above will not be able to team up or get matched with players from Gold III and below

Seasons now last about 1 month, coinciding with Brawl Pass Seasons All players will be reset to Bronze I at the start of each new Season All players will also receive a Rank Boost that lasts until the previous Season's Rank

New Quests added, exclusive for Ranked!





Ranked Score & Tiers

Ranks are still organized in the same way as in Power League, but now you can see how many points you’ve gained or lost after a match, and earning points will increase your Ranked Score, which determines which Rank you are in.

The amount of Ranked points you gain or lose is relative to the Ranked Score of the opponents you face This means you gain a higher score from winning against higher-ranked players (and lose less from defeats) and earn less when playing against lower-ranked players Draws will no longer require matches to be replayed, instead, points will be distributed among all players, depending on the difference in Ranked Scores

Once you reach a new major Ranked Tier, you cannot get demoted below that Rank For example, once you get to Mythic I, you cannot drop to Diamond III, but you can still be demoted from Mythic II to Mythic I

If you reach Masters Rank, you will have an absolute Rank number, based on your Rank Score, and your name will show up in the Global leaderboard of the current Season for all players in Masters





Ranked Matchmaking

Players now can only team up in Duos with other players that have a Rank difference of 3 minor Ranks or less For example, a player in Mythic I can only team up with another player from Diamond I to Legendary I

Also, teams can only be matched when they are within 2 minor Rank Tiers or less

Solo and team queues have been removed, so now you can play solo, as a duo, or in a team of 3 But if you end up playing solo against a team, matchmaking will adapt to make the match more balanced







New Ranked Starr Drops!

Ranked Starr Drops are the new type of reward coming with the Ranked mode!

They contain Bling, Cosmetics, Skins from previous Power League seasons, and Skins from future Ranked seasons!

Each new Season will bring a new Skin and Cosmetics to the rewards pool

The initial reward pool of Skins will include the Power League Skins from last year, starting with Mariposa Piper

Ranked Starr Drops will be obtainable from the new Ranked rewards track, together with an Epic Starr Drop, Mythic Starr Drops, and Legendary Starr Drops





New Battle Card Ranked Backgrounds!

You can now show off your Ranked Tier with the new Ranked Battle Card Backgrounds!

Battle Card Backgrounds are visible in your Battle Card, and your Frame changes depending on your current Ranked Tier

These Ranked Backgrounds carry over to the following Season, but for one Season only Because of this, To keep your Background, you need to continue playing Ranked each Season

Ranked Backgrounds can also be upgraded each Season if you finish in the same Rank up to 7 times

If you don’t want to show your Rank, these Backgrounds can also be hidden by toggling them off from the Battle Card screen





Ranked Modifiers

Ranked matches now feature Modifiers!

The idea for Ranked Modifiers is to spice up competitive gameplay while maintaining fairness for both teams, so there won’t be any random element associated with them, and any gameplay changes from these Modifiers will affect both teams equally.



Each Ranked Season will feature 4 Modifiers, and these will rotate every season, starting with the following:

March Season Quickfire - Brawlers reload 10% of their ammo when hitting a target Big Friend - All Brawlers have their HP equal to the highest Brawler on the team Timed Detonation - Terrain gets progressively destroyed

April Season Barbed Ammo - All damage leaves a dot for 10% of damage dealt Sick Beats - All Brawlers are immune to all forms of crowd control One Modifier will carry one over from the March Season

Persistent Modifier Classic - Standard match without any Modifiers







Ranked Games Reporting and Penalties

We’re introducing a new Reporting system for Ranked matches! At the end of each match, players will be able to report other players who have behaved dishonorably during the match.

There are 3 types of reports that you can make after matches: Grief Play, Cheating and Bad Random

To avoid abusing the report tool, every player is limited to making 10 reports a day

When a player you reported is penalized, you will be notified by in-game mail



And how does reporting change things now? To start off, every player will now have a reputation meter:

Getting reported will make your Rep decrease

Once your Rep has dropped enough, you'll get a Yellow Card warning you that more penalties will result in suspension from Ranked matches.

Going too low will earn you a Red Card, preventing you from playing Ranked matches for some time

You can only recover Rep for each Ranked game you play where you didn’t get reported

Your Reputation meter is only visible to you on your profile screen, other players cannot see it

Other Changes

Added physics effects to Brawler’s lobby animations – try spinning them around and see how they look!

XP Doublers base price reduced for 1,000 XP Doublers from 40 Gems to 25 Gems

Added a Thumbs Up/Down vote at the end of matches

Extended the Trophy Road from 50,000 Trophies to 70,000

Bug Fixes