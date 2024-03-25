Balance Changes
Buffs
Sam
Knuckle Busters - damage - 1200 → 1400
Slightly increased Super gained from impact with glove
Bea
Increased HP - 2400 → 2500
Max
Increased HP - 3000 → 3300
Carl
Pickaxe - Increased damage - 660 → 740
Poco
Gadget - Tuning Fork - Increased healing - 8 → 10% max HP/sec
Gadget - Protective Tunes - Increased duration - 2 → 4 sec
Bonnie
Increased damage - 1000 → 1120
Increased Super charge slightly
Byron
Increased damage and healing - 340 → 380
Nerfs
Larry & Lawrie
Increased Unload speed - 150 → 300
Gadget - Order: Fall back - Decreased heal - 33 → 25%
Lawrie - Reduced shotgun damage - 300 → 150
Lawrie - Reduced Super charge gained from projectiles by 50%
Pearl
Gadget - Overcooked - Decreased damage - 33 → 25%
Piper
Decreased HP - 2400 → 2300
Colette
Decreased Hypercharge charge rate 40 → 30%
Leon
Proximity damage - Decreased damage at max range 40 → 30%
Ranked Changes
Solo players facing teams now receive Ranked Points as if they are playing against similarly Ranked players
Wins now always give a minimum amount of Ranked Points, and the maximum amount of Ranked Points gained for losses has been reduced
Made general changes to Ranked Point distribution to reduce inflation
Bug Fixes
Fixed the final number of Trophies in Trophy Escape after players eliminate each other simultaneously
Fixed the issue in Trophy Escape where the last player standing was shown a different amount of Trophies in the battle end screen
Fixed the issue where some Clubs were showing up in local Club Leaderboards with the wrong ranking
Optional Update!
An optional update for iOS & Android is now available with the following fixes:
Fixed the issue causing Friendly Ranked matches to crash
Fixed a visual issue affecting a few Pins
Fixed an issue in the Catalog causing the game to crash
Fixed a few issues with the physics effects on some of the Brawlers
To apply these fixes, make sure to download the latest version of the game!
Optimizing Matchmaking servers so they can run smoothly
Quickfire modifier - ammo gain per projectile nerfed by 50%
Queueing as a duo in Ranked should now be working again
After maintenance, we'll monitor the stability of Ranked matchmaking and if it looks good we'll turn the Reputation and Report Systems back on
Also, we have been getting a lot of questions regarding Fame Backgrounds for your Battle Card so here are some pointers:
The Fame Pins and Profile icons are delivered to your inbox and then get added to your library
The Fame Background is added directly to your Brawler Battle Card screen (under the default tab)
Applied server changes to improve Ranked matchmaking
Fixed an issue with Doug that caused his basic attacks to heal double the intended amount
Fixed the matchmaking issue for the Hypercharge Unleashed event that prevented players from entering a match
Fixed the issue that prevented players from switching to unlock Kit on the Starr Road
Fixed an issue that showed players being incorrectly placed in a Ranked Tier before the start of the Ranked Season
Fixed an issue with Willow that caused a mind-controlled Mico not to be able to move
Fixed an issue with Doug’s Healing scaling improperly
Hypercharge Unleashed will also be back after maintenance and we'll extend the duration of the event and Quest for a few extra days!
Type: Sharpshooter
Trait: Can move over water
Attack: Take Aim
Angelo charges his attack and shoots an arrow on release. The longer his attack holds, the higher the damage he deals
Super: Welcome to the Swamp
Angelo creates a toxic puddle that damages enemies in it and grants him empowered arrows that deal poison damage over time
Gadget: Stinging Flight
Angelo flies higher in the air and drains 660 Health from nearby enemies when taking off
Gadget: Master Fletcher
Angelo's next main attack pierces walls and enemies
Star Power: Empower
Welcome to the Swamp now also heals Angelo while inside
Star Power: Flow
Angelo gains 25% movement speed after entering water
Type: Assassin
Attack: Monster Notes
Melodie throws her Mic at an enemy. If it hits, a Note appears spinning around her for a short duration. Melodie can have up to 3 Notes active at the same time
Super: Catchy Chorus
Melodie dashes in a straight line. Melodie can dash 3 times total before super is exhausted
Gadget: Interlude
Melodie gains a shield for 15% of her max HP per note she has active
Gadget: Perfect Pitch
Melodie’s Notes orbit 25% faster and 60% wider for 5 seconds
Star Power: Fast Beats
Melodie’s movement speed increases by 8% per note
Star Power: Extended Mix
Melodie Notes last for 25% longer before vanishing
Cordelius - Complete Darkness
Now Cordelius also slows enemies in the Shadow Realm
Buzz - Buzzwatch
Buzz's Super resets after each use during Hypercharge
El Primo - Gravity Leap
Super impact area increased significantly, and it now pulls enemies in rather than knocking them away
Belle - Magnetic
Belle’s Super now homes in on enemies
Sprout - Thorns
Sprout’s Super now does area damage near the bush
Bibi - Out of bounds
Bibi’s Super splits into two after hitting a Brawler
March Brawl Pass Season: Sands of Time
Shelly Dancer | Epic (Brawl Pass)
Shelly Dancer Iris & Shelly Dancer Dahlia Skin color variations | Epic (Brawl Pass Plus)
Dynasty Mike | Epic (Ranked)
Desert Scorpion Chuck | Legendary
Thief Edgar | Mythic
Surgenie | Epic
April Brawl Pass Season: Ragnarok
Fenrir Buzz | Epic (Brawl Pass)
Mørk Fenrir Buzz & Eldr Fenrir Buzz | Epic Skin color variations (Brawl Pass Plus)
Thor Bibi | Legendary
Odin Cordelius | Epic
Loki Chester | Epic (Ranked)
Skadi Jessi | Mythic
Sif Melodie | Rare
Mini-Theme: LINE FRIENDS
Fangirl Cony | Super Rare
Balloon Sally | Super Rare
Rocket Brown | Epic
The Line Friends Skins will be released in early March
Mini-Theme: MECHA SQUAD
Mecha Colt | Legendary
Paragon Mecha Colt & Renegade Mecha Colt Skin color variations | Legendary
Mecha Leon | Legendary
Shadow Mecha Leon & Radiant Mecha Leon Skin color variations | Legendary
The Mecha Squad Skins will be released in mid-April
Miscellaneous
Poop Spike | Mythic
El Baby Shark | Epic
Squeaky Note | Rare
Red Pitcher Fang & Blue Pitcher Fang | Epic
Elf Angelo | Rare
True Silver & True Gold Skins
Maisie
R-T
Cordelius
Doug
Pearl
Bloodthirsty - Angelo Mastery Title
Fearless - Melodie Mastery Title
Timeless - Sands of Time Brawl Pass Plus Title
Godlike - Ragnarok Brawl Pass Plus Title
Buffs
Doug
Remove damage and healing fall-off depending on proximity
Griff
Increased main attack damage 260 → 280
Slightly increased Super charge rate
Gadget - Piggy bank - damage 1300 → 1400
Nita
Increased Bruce’s HP - 4000 → 4300
Otis
Increased main attack damage 440 → 460
Gadget - Phat splatter - damage - 1100 → 1150
Ash
Increased rage gained from basics 130 → 150
Ruffs
Increased main attack damage 560 → 600
Gadget - Air support - Increased damage 1120 → 1200
El Primo
Increased main attack damage - 360 → 380
Gadget - Asteroid belt - Increased damage - 2880 → 3040
Star power - El fuego - Increased damage - 1692 → 1786
Gale
Increased Super damage - 420 → 500
Slightly increased Super charge gained from Super
Barley
Increased Super damage - 680 → 760
Slightly increased Super charge gained from Super
Gene
Increased main attack damage - 960 → 1000
Gadget - Vengeful spirits - damage - 1536 → 1600
Penny
Increased main attack damage - 940 → 980
Star Power - Master Blaster - Increased damage - 1316 → 1372
Nerfs
Hypercharges
Hypercharge duration no longer gets extended by gaining Super charge during Hypercharge
Fang
Fresh kicks SP no longer charges hyper on kills
Hypercharge popcorn no longer gives Super charge
Reduced Hypercharge popcorn damage from 100 → 50% of Super damage
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 15%
Pearl
Reduced HP - 4200 → 3900
Increased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 25%
Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 20 → 5%
Larry & Lawrie
Reduced main attack damage - 840 → 700
Decreased throwing range - 24 → 22
Amber
Reduced attack damage - 220 → 210
Gadget - Dancing flames - Decreased damage - 2200 → 2100
Buster
Reduced main attack damage - 1400 → 1380
Cordelius
Disable jump Gadget in the Shadow realm
Colette
Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%
Maisie
Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%
Lou
Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%
Colt
Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 35%
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25%
Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 10 → 5%
Bull
Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 35%
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 10 → 5%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 30 → 25%
Dynamike
Decreased Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 30%
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%
Changes
Charlie
Reduced Super Projectile Speed - 4200 → 3300
Increased Hypercharge Rate - 40 → 60%
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25%
Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%
Decreased Hypercharge Shield - 10 → 5%
Edgar
Let's Fly Gadget no longer charges hyper
Reverted Hypercharge nerf - 25 → 40%
Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 24%
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 25 → 15%
Decreased Hypercharge Shield - 25 → 15%
Shelly
Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 30%
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 25 → 5%
Increased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 25%
Spike
Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 35%
Increased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 25%
Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 20 → 5%
Jessie
Increased Hypercharge multiplier - - 40 → 60%
Increased Hypercharge damage 20 → 25%
Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 20 → 5%
Mico
Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 24%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 25 → 5%
Crow
Increased Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 60%
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25%
Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 24%
Decreased Hypercharge shield - 25 → 5%
Jacky
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 25 → 5%
Increased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 25%
Rosa
Decreased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 5%
Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 25%
New Seasonal Game Modes
Trophy Escape
Hypercharge Unleashed
This event will now be Solo Showdown only but still featuring all the Brawler getting a Hypercharge
Community Slot
Hunters has been removed and Basket Brawl is back due to popular vote!
Environments
Removed:
Robot Factory (including Showdown)
Mr P’s Snowtel
Fighting Game
Added:
Starrcade (including Rooftop for Basket Brawl)
Starrcade Showdown (New)
Tara’s Bazaar
Tara’s Bazaar Showdown (New)
Swamp of Love
Maps
Basket Brawl (4)
Dancing Roof
Basket Fort
Pick and Roll
Green Meadows
Bounty (4) | Not in rotation, only available in Friendly Battles + Ranked
Excel
Hideout
Shooting Star
Layer Cake
Brawl Ball (8)
Beach Ball
Center Stage
Pinball Dreams
Encirclement
Galaxy Arena
Off the Line
Retina
Goalkeeper’s Dream (New)
Gem Grab (8)
Flooded Mine
Undermine
Rustic Arcade
Acute Angle
Double Swoosh
Hard Rock Mine
Minecart Madness
Open Space
Heist (4)
Bridge Too Far
Safe Zone
Pit Stop
G.G. Mortuary
Hot Zone (4)
Ring of Fire
Open Zone
Split
Dueling Beetles
Knockout (8)
Deep End
Flowing Springs
Belle’s Rock (with modifications)
Flaring Phoenix
Goldarm Gulch
Healthy Middle Ground
Out on the Open
New Horizons (New)
Showdown (8)
Scorched Stone
Feast or Famine
Island Invasion
Double Trouble
Safety Center
Skull Creek
Stormy Plains
Marksman’s Heaven (New)
Wipeout (4)
Infinite Doom
Slayer’s Paradise
Shooting Star
Snake Prairie
Ranked (and Brawl Stars Championship)
Bounty
Shooting Star
Hideout
Excel
Brawl Ball
Center Stage
Pinball Dreams
Goalkeeper’s Dream
Gem Grab
Minecart Madness
Double Swoosh
Rustic Arcade
Heist
Safe Zone
Bridge Too Far
Pit Stop
Hot Zone
Dueling Beetles
Ring of Fire
Split
Knockout
Belle’s Rock
Out in the Open
New Horizons
Mega Pig
Brawl Ball
Encirclement
Goalkeeper’s Dream
Beach Ball
Gem Grab
Hard Rock Mine
Open Space
Flooded Mine
Knockout
New Horizons
Out in the Open
Belle’s Rock
Hot Zone
Ring of Fire
Dueling Beetles
Open Zone
Reaching a new Fame Rank now gives special rewards, including Pins, Player Icons, and a unique Battle Card background that looks different for every Fame Rank
The background will always be the one associated with your highest Fame achieved and can be toggled on or off from the Battle Card screen
Power League is dead. Ranked is here!
Only Brawlers Power Level 9 and above are allowed!
From Bronze to Gold III, matches will be in a best-of-1 format without a ban phase
Diamond I and above continue having a best-of-3 format with a ban phase
To play in Diamond I and above, you will need at least 12 Brawlers at Power Level 9
Players in Diamond I and above will not be able to team up or get matched with players from Gold III and below
Seasons now last about 1 month, coinciding with Brawl Pass Seasons
All players will be reset to Bronze I at the start of each new Season
All players will also receive a Rank Boost that lasts until the previous Season's Rank
New Quests added, exclusive for Ranked!
Ranked Score & Tiers
Ranks are still organized in the same way as in Power League, but now you can see how many points you’ve gained or lost after a match, and earning points will increase your Ranked Score, which determines which Rank you are in.
The amount of Ranked points you gain or lose is relative to the Ranked Score of the opponents you face
This means you gain a higher score from winning against higher-ranked players (and lose less from defeats) and earn less when playing against lower-ranked players
Draws will no longer require matches to be replayed, instead, points will be distributed among all players, depending on the difference in Ranked Scores
Once you reach a new major Ranked Tier, you cannot get demoted below that Rank
For example, once you get to Mythic I, you cannot drop to Diamond III, but you can still be demoted from Mythic II to Mythic I
If you reach Masters Rank, you will have an absolute Rank number, based on your Rank Score, and your name will show up in the Global leaderboard of the current Season for all players in Masters
Ranked Matchmaking
Players now can only team up in Duos with other players that have a Rank difference of 3 minor Ranks or less
For example, a player in Mythic I can only team up with another player from Diamond I to Legendary I
Also, teams can only be matched when they are within 2 minor Rank Tiers or less
Solo and team queues have been removed, so now you can play solo, as a duo, or in a team of 3
But if you end up playing solo against a team, matchmaking will adapt to make the match more balanced
New Ranked Starr Drops!
Ranked Starr Drops are the new type of reward coming with the Ranked mode!
They contain Bling, Cosmetics, Skins from previous Power League seasons, and Skins from future Ranked seasons!
Each new Season will bring a new Skin and Cosmetics to the rewards pool
The initial reward pool of Skins will include the Power League Skins from last year, starting with Mariposa Piper
Ranked Starr Drops will be obtainable from the new Ranked rewards track, together with an Epic Starr Drop, Mythic Starr Drops, and Legendary Starr Drops
New Battle Card Ranked Backgrounds!
You can now show off your Ranked Tier with the new Ranked Battle Card Backgrounds!
Battle Card Backgrounds are visible in your Battle Card, and your Frame changes depending on your current Ranked Tier
These Ranked Backgrounds carry over to the following Season, but for one Season only
Because of this, To keep your Background, you need to continue playing Ranked each Season
Ranked Backgrounds can also be upgraded each Season if you finish in the same Rank up to 7 times
If you don’t want to show your Rank, these Backgrounds can also be hidden by toggling them off from the Battle Card screen
Ranked Modifiers
Ranked matches now feature Modifiers!
The idea for Ranked Modifiers is to spice up competitive gameplay while maintaining fairness for both teams, so there won’t be any random element associated with them, and any gameplay changes from these Modifiers will affect both teams equally.
Each Ranked Season will feature 4 Modifiers, and these will rotate every season, starting with the following:
March Season
Quickfire - Brawlers reload 10% of their ammo when hitting a target
Big Friend - All Brawlers have their HP equal to the highest Brawler on the team
Timed Detonation - Terrain gets progressively destroyed
April Season
Barbed Ammo - All damage leaves a dot for 10% of damage dealt
Sick Beats - All Brawlers are immune to all forms of crowd control
One Modifier will carry one over from the March Season
Persistent Modifier
Classic - Standard match without any Modifiers
Ranked Games Reporting and Penalties
We’re introducing a new Reporting system for Ranked matches! At the end of each match, players will be able to report other players who have behaved dishonorably during the match.
There are 3 types of reports that you can make after matches: Grief Play, Cheating and Bad Random
To avoid abusing the report tool, every player is limited to making 10 reports a day
When a player you reported is penalized, you will be notified by in-game mail
And how does reporting change things now? To start off, every player will now have a reputation meter:
Getting reported will make your Rep decrease
Once your Rep has dropped enough, you'll get a Yellow Card warning you that more penalties will result in suspension from Ranked matches.
Going too low will earn you a Red Card, preventing you from playing Ranked matches for some time
You can only recover Rep for each Ranked game you play where you didn’t get reported
Your Reputation meter is only visible to you on your profile screen, other players cannot see it
Added physics effects to Brawler’s lobby animations – try spinning them around and see how they look!
XP Doublers base price reduced for 1,000 XP Doublers from 40 Gems to 25 Gems
Added a Thumbs Up/Down vote at the end of matches
Extended the Trophy Road from 50,000 Trophies to 70,000
Fixed an issue preventing players from switching Brawlers in the Starr Road
Leon’s Clone will not show a Hypercharge icon around him anymore
Fixed Spawn Points not showing up in Map Maker
Fixed the issue where Mico could be damaged while in the air
Fixed the visual issue causing Larry & Lawrie’s Skins to overlap in the Catalog
The torture is over – you can now skip the animation when receiving Power Points
Fixed a localization issue with Kit’s attack values
Fixed a mistake with Heist’s description
Fixed an issue where the Skin W Otis' was causing the Gadget "Dormant Star" not to silence enemies