25 Mar 2024
Blog – Brawl Stars

Patch notes: Ranked Update

Maintenance Break - March 25th

Balance Changes

Buffs

  • Sam

    • Knuckle Busters - damage - 1200 → 1400

    • Slightly increased Super gained from impact with glove

  • Bea

    • Increased HP - 2400 → 2500

  • Max

    • Increased HP - 3000 → 3300

  • Carl

    • Pickaxe - Increased damage - 660 → 740

  • Poco

    • Gadget - Tuning Fork - Increased healing - 8 → 10% max HP/sec

    • Gadget - Protective Tunes - Increased duration - 2 → 4 sec

  • Bonnie

    • Increased damage - 1000 → 1120

    • Increased Super charge slightly

  • Byron

    • Increased damage and healing - 340 → 380

Nerfs

  • Larry & Lawrie

    • Increased Unload speed - 150 → 300

    • Gadget - Order: Fall back - Decreased heal - 33 → 25%

    • Lawrie - Reduced shotgun damage - 300 → 150

    • Lawrie - Reduced Super charge gained from projectiles by 50%

  • Pearl

    • Gadget - Overcooked - Decreased damage - 33 → 25%

  • Piper

    • Decreased HP - 2400 → 2300

  • Colette

    • Decreased Hypercharge charge rate 40 → 30%

  • Leon

    • Proximity damage - Decreased damage at max range 40 30%


Ranked Changes

  • Solo players facing teams now receive Ranked Points as if they are playing against similarly Ranked players

  • Wins now always give a minimum amount of Ranked Points, and the maximum amount of Ranked Points gained for losses has been reduced

  • Made general changes to Ranked Point distribution to reduce inflation


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the final number of Trophies in Trophy Escape after players eliminate each other simultaneously

  • Fixed the issue in Trophy Escape where the last player standing was shown a different amount of Trophies in the battle end screen

  • Fixed the issue where some Clubs were showing up in local Club Leaderboards with the wrong ranking


Optional Update!

An optional update for iOS & Android is now available with the following fixes:

  • Fixed the issue causing Friendly Ranked matches to crash

  • Fixed a visual issue affecting a few Pins

  • Fixed an issue in the Catalog causing the game to crash

  • Fixed a few issues with the physics effects on some of the Brawlers

To apply these fixes, make sure to download the latest version of the game!


Maintenance Break - March 6th

  • Optimizing Matchmaking servers so they can run smoothly

  • Quickfire modifier - ammo gain per projectile nerfed by 50%

  • Queueing as a duo in Ranked should now be working again

After maintenance, we'll monitor the stability of Ranked matchmaking and if it looks good we'll turn the Reputation and Report Systems back on

Also, we have been getting a lot of questions regarding Fame Backgrounds for your Battle Card so here are some pointers:

  • The Fame Pins and Profile icons are delivered to your inbox and then get added to your library

  • The Fame Background is added directly to your Brawler Battle Card screen (under the default tab)



Maintenance Break - March 4th

  • Applied server changes to improve Ranked matchmaking

  • Fixed an issue with Doug that caused his basic attacks to heal double the intended amount


Maintenance Break - February 29th

  • Fixed the matchmaking issue for the Hypercharge Unleashed event that prevented players from entering a match

  • Fixed the issue that prevented players from switching to unlock Kit on the Starr Road

  • Fixed an issue that showed players being incorrectly placed in a Ranked Tier before the start of the Ranked Season

  • Fixed an issue with Willow that caused a mind-controlled Mico not to be able to move

  • Fixed an issue with Doug’s Healing scaling improperly

Hypercharge Unleashed will also be back after maintenance and we'll extend the duration of the event and Quest for a few extra days!

New Brawler: Angelo (Epic)

Type: Sharpshooter

  • Trait: Can move over water

  • Attack: Take Aim

    • Angelo charges his attack and shoots an arrow on release. The longer his attack holds, the higher the damage he deals

  • Super: Welcome to the Swamp 

    • Angelo creates a toxic puddle that damages enemies in it and grants him empowered arrows that deal poison damage over time

  • Gadget: Stinging Flight

    • Angelo flies higher in the air and drains 660 Health from nearby enemies when taking off

  • Gadget: Master Fletcher

    • Angelo's next main attack pierces walls and enemies

  • Star Power: Empower

    • Welcome to the Swamp now also heals Angelo while inside

  • Star Power: Flow

    • Angelo gains 25% movement speed after entering water

New Brawler: Melodie (Mythic)

Type: Assassin

  • Attack: Monster Notes

    • Melodie throws her Mic at an enemy. If it hits, a Note appears spinning around her for a short duration. Melodie can have up to 3 Notes active at the same time

  • Super: Catchy Chorus

    • Melodie dashes in a straight line. Melodie can dash 3 times total before super is exhausted

  • Gadget: Interlude

    • Melodie gains a shield for 15% of her max HP per note she has active

  • Gadget: Perfect Pitch

    • Melodie’s Notes orbit 25% faster and 60% wider for 5 seconds

  • Star Power: Fast Beats

    • Melodie’s movement speed increases by 8% per note

  • Star Power: Extended Mix 

    • Melodie Notes last for 25% longer before vanishing

New Hypercharges

  • Cordelius - Complete Darkness

    • Now Cordelius also slows enemies in the Shadow Realm

  • Buzz - Buzzwatch

    • Buzz's Super resets after each use during Hypercharge

  • El Primo - Gravity Leap

    • Super impact area increased significantly, and it now pulls enemies in rather than knocking them away

  • Belle - Magnetic

    • Belle’s Super now homes in on enemies

  • Sprout - Thorns

    • Sprout’s Super now does area damage near the bush

  • Bibi - Out of bounds

    • Bibi’s Super splits into two after hitting a Brawler

New Skins

March Brawl Pass Season: Sands of Time

  • Shelly Dancer | Epic (Brawl Pass)

  • Shelly Dancer Iris & Shelly Dancer Dahlia Skin color variations | Epic (Brawl Pass Plus)

  • Dynasty Mike | Epic (Ranked)

  • Desert Scorpion Chuck | Legendary

  • Thief Edgar | Mythic

  • Surgenie | Epic


April Brawl Pass Season: Ragnarok

  • Fenrir Buzz | Epic (Brawl Pass)

  • Mørk Fenrir Buzz & Eldr Fenrir Buzz | Epic Skin color variations (Brawl Pass Plus)

  • Thor Bibi | Legendary

  • Odin Cordelius | Epic

  • Loki Chester | Epic (Ranked)

  • Skadi Jessi | Mythic

  • Sif Melodie | Rare


Mini-Theme: LINE FRIENDS

  • Fangirl Cony | Super Rare

  • Balloon Sally | Super Rare

  • Rocket Brown | Epic


The Line Friends Skins will be released in early March


Mini-Theme: MECHA SQUAD

  • Mecha Colt | Legendary

  • Paragon Mecha Colt & Renegade Mecha Colt Skin color variations  | Legendary

  • Mecha Leon | Legendary

  • Shadow Mecha Leon & Radiant Mecha Leon Skin color variations | Legendary


The Mecha Squad Skins will be released in mid-April


Miscellaneous

  • Poop Spike | Mythic

  • El Baby Shark | Epic

  • Squeaky Note | Rare

  • Red Pitcher Fang & Blue Pitcher Fang | Epic

  • Elf Angelo | Rare


True Silver & True Gold Skins

  • Maisie

  • R-T

  • Cordelius

  • Doug

  • Pearl

Titles

  • Bloodthirsty - Angelo Mastery Title

  • Fearless - Melodie Mastery Title

  • Timeless - Sands of Time Brawl Pass Plus Title

  • Godlike - Ragnarok Brawl Pass Plus Title

Balance Changes

Buffs

  • Doug

    • Remove damage and healing fall-off depending on proximity

  • Griff

    • Increased main attack damage 260 → 280

    • Slightly increased Super charge rate

    • Gadget - Piggy bank - damage 1300 → 1400

  • Nita

    • Increased Bruce’s HP - 4000 → 4300

  • Otis

    • Increased main attack damage 440 → 460

    • Gadget - Phat splatter - damage - 1100 → 1150

  • Ash

    • Increased rage gained from basics 130 → 150

  • Ruffs

    • Increased main attack damage 560 → 600

    • Gadget - Air support - Increased damage 1120 → 1200

  • El Primo

    • Increased main attack damage - 360 → 380

    • Gadget - Asteroid belt - Increased damage - 2880 → 3040

    • Star power - El fuego - Increased damage - 1692 → 1786

  • Gale

    • Increased Super damage - 420 → 500

    • Slightly increased Super charge gained from Super

  • Barley

    • Increased Super damage - 680 → 760

    • Slightly increased Super charge gained from Super

  • Gene

    • Increased main attack damage - 960 → 1000

    • Gadget - Vengeful spirits - damage - 1536 → 1600 

  • Penny

    • Increased main attack damage - 940 → 980

    • Star Power - Master Blaster - Increased damage - 1316 → 1372


Nerfs

  • Hypercharges

    • Hypercharge duration no longer gets extended by gaining Super charge during Hypercharge

  • Fang

    • Fresh kicks SP no longer charges hyper on kills

    • Hypercharge popcorn no longer gives Super charge

    • Reduced Hypercharge popcorn damage from 100 → 50% of Super damage

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 15%

  • Pearl

    • Reduced HP - 4200 → 3900

    • Increased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 25%

    • Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 20 → 5%

  • Larry & Lawrie

    • Reduced main attack damage - 840 → 700

    • Decreased throwing range - 24 → 22

  • Amber

    • Reduced attack damage - 220 → 210

    • Gadget - Dancing flames - Decreased damage - 2200 → 2100

  • Buster

    • Reduced main attack damage - 1400 → 1380

  • Cordelius

    • Disable jump Gadget in the Shadow realm

  • Colette

    • Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%

  • Maisie

    • Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%

  • Lou

    • Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%

  • Colt

    • Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 35%

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25%

    • Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 10 → 5%

  • Bull

    • Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 35%

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 10 → 5%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 30 → 25%

  • Dynamike

    • Decreased Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 30%

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 5%


Changes

  • Charlie

    • Reduced Super Projectile Speed - 4200 → 3300

    • Increased Hypercharge Rate - 40 → 60%

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25%

    • Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%

    • Decreased Hypercharge Shield - 10 → 5%

  • Edgar

    • Let's Fly Gadget no longer charges hyper

    • Reverted Hypercharge nerf - 25 → 40%

    • Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 24%

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 25 → 15%

    • Decreased Hypercharge Shield - 25 → 15%

  • Shelly

    • Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 30%

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 25 → 5%

    • Increased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 25%

  • Spike

    • Reduced Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 35%

    • Increased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 25%

    • Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 20 → 5%

  • Jessie

    • Increased Hypercharge multiplier - - 40 → 60%

    • Increased Hypercharge damage 20 → 25%

    • Decreased Hypercharge speed - 30 → 26%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 20 → 5%

  • Mico

    • Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 24%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 25 → 5%

  • Crow

    • Increased Hypercharge multiplier - 40 → 60%

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 30 → 25%

    • Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 24%

    • Decreased Hypercharge shield - 25 → 5%

  • Jacky

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 25 → 5%

    • Increased Hypercharge shield - 15 → 25%

  • Rosa

    • Decreased Hypercharge damage - 20 → 5%

    • Increased Hypercharge speed - 20 → 25%

Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

New Seasonal Game Modes

  • Trophy Escape


Hypercharge Unleashed

  • This event will now be Solo Showdown only but still featuring all the Brawler getting a Hypercharge


Community Slot

  • Hunters has been removed and Basket Brawl is back due to popular vote!


Environments

  • Removed:

    • Robot Factory (including Showdown)

    • Mr P’s Snowtel

    • Fighting Game

  • Added:

    • Starrcade (including Rooftop for Basket Brawl)

    • Starrcade Showdown (New)

    • Tara’s Bazaar

    • Tara’s Bazaar Showdown (New)

    • Swamp of Love


Maps

  • Basket Brawl (4)

    • Dancing Roof

    • Basket Fort

    • Pick and Roll

    • Green Meadows

  • Bounty (4) | Not in rotation, only available in Friendly Battles + Ranked

    • Excel

    • Hideout

    • Shooting Star

    • Layer Cake

  • Brawl Ball (8)

    • Beach Ball

    • Center Stage

    • Pinball Dreams

    • Encirclement

    • Galaxy Arena

    • Off the Line

    • Retina

    • Goalkeeper’s Dream (New)

  • Gem Grab (8)

    • Flooded Mine

    • Undermine

    • Rustic Arcade

    • Acute Angle

    • Double Swoosh

    • Hard Rock Mine

    • Minecart Madness

    • Open Space

  • Heist (4)

    • Bridge Too Far

    • Safe Zone

    • Pit Stop

    • G.G. Mortuary

  • Hot Zone (4)

    • Ring of Fire

    • Open Zone

    • Split

    • Dueling Beetles

  • Knockout (8)

    • Deep End

    • Flowing Springs

    • Belle’s Rock (with modifications)

    • Flaring Phoenix

    • Goldarm Gulch

    • Healthy Middle Ground

    • Out on the Open

    • New Horizons (New)

  • Showdown (8)

    • Scorched Stone

    • Feast or Famine

    • Island Invasion

    • Double Trouble

    • Safety Center

    • Skull Creek

    • Stormy Plains

    • Marksman’s Heaven (New)

  • Wipeout (4)

    • Infinite Doom

    • Slayer’s Paradise

    • Shooting Star

    • Snake Prairie


Ranked (and Brawl Stars Championship)

  • Bounty

    • Shooting Star

    • Hideout

    • Excel

  • Brawl Ball

    • Center Stage

    • Pinball Dreams

    • Goalkeeper’s Dream

  • Gem Grab

    • Minecart Madness

    • Double Swoosh

    • Rustic Arcade

  • Heist

    • Safe Zone

    • Bridge Too Far

    • Pit Stop

  • Hot Zone

    • Dueling Beetles

    • Ring of Fire

    • Split

  • Knockout

    • Belle’s Rock

    • Out in the Open

    • New Horizons


Mega Pig

  • Brawl Ball

    • Encirclement

    • Goalkeeper’s Dream

    • Beach Ball

  • Gem Grab

    • Hard Rock Mine

    • Open Space

    • Flooded Mine

  • Knockout

    • New Horizons

    • Out in the Open

    • Belle’s Rock

  • Hot Zone

    • Ring of Fire

    • Dueling Beetles

    • Open Zone

Fame Rewards

  • Reaching a new Fame Rank now gives special rewards, including Pins, Player Icons, and a unique Battle Card background that looks different for every Fame Rank

  • The background will always be the one associated with your highest Fame achieved and can be toggled on or off from the Battle Card screen

New Mode: Ranked!

Power League is dead. Ranked is here!

  • Only Brawlers Power Level 9 and above are allowed!

  • From Bronze to Gold III, matches will be in a best-of-1 format without a ban phase

  • Diamond I and above continue having a best-of-3 format with a ban phase

  • To play in Diamond I and above, you will need at least 12 Brawlers at Power Level 9

  • Players in Diamond I and above will not be able to team up or get matched with players from Gold III and below

  • Seasons now last about 1 month, coinciding with Brawl Pass Seasons

    • All players will be reset to Bronze I at the start of each new Season

    • All players will also receive a Rank Boost that lasts until the previous Season's Rank

  • New Quests added, exclusive for Ranked!



Ranked Score & Tiers

Ranks are still organized in the same way as in Power League, but now you can see how many points you’ve gained or lost after a match, and earning points will increase your Ranked Score, which determines which Rank you are in.

  • The amount of Ranked points you gain or lose is relative to the Ranked Score of the opponents you face

    • This means you gain a higher score from winning against higher-ranked players (and lose less from defeats) and earn less when playing against lower-ranked players

    • Draws will no longer require matches to be replayed, instead, points will be distributed among all players, depending on the difference in Ranked Scores

  • Once you reach a new major Ranked Tier, you cannot get demoted below that Rank 

    • For example, once you get to Mythic I, you cannot drop to Diamond III, but you can still be demoted from Mythic II to Mythic I

  • If you reach Masters Rank, you will have an absolute Rank number, based on your Rank Score, and your name will show up in the Global leaderboard of the current Season for all players in Masters



Ranked Matchmaking

  • Players now can only team up in Duos with other players that have a Rank difference of 3 minor Ranks or less

    • For example, a player in Mythic I can only team up with another player from Diamond I to Legendary I

  • Also, teams can only be matched when they are within 2 minor Rank Tiers or less

  • Solo and team queues have been removed, so now you can play solo, as a duo, or in a team of 3

    • But if you end up playing solo against a team, matchmaking will adapt to make the match more balanced



New Ranked Starr Drops!

Ranked Starr Drops are the new type of reward coming with the Ranked mode! 

They contain Bling, Cosmetics, Skins from previous Power League seasons, and Skins from future Ranked seasons!

  • Each new Season will bring a new Skin and Cosmetics to the rewards pool

  • The initial reward pool of Skins will include the Power League Skins from last year, starting with Mariposa Piper

  • Ranked Starr Drops will be obtainable from the new Ranked rewards track, together with an Epic Starr Drop, Mythic Starr Drops, and Legendary Starr Drops



New Battle Card Ranked Backgrounds!

You can now show off your Ranked Tier with the new Ranked Battle Card Backgrounds!

  • Battle Card Backgrounds are visible in your Battle Card, and your Frame changes depending on your current Ranked Tier

  • These Ranked Backgrounds carry over to the following Season, but for one Season only

    • Because of this, To keep your Background, you need to continue playing Ranked each Season

  • Ranked Backgrounds can also be upgraded each Season if you finish in the same Rank up to 7 times

  • If you don’t want to show your Rank, these Backgrounds can also be hidden by toggling them off from the Battle Card screen



Ranked Modifiers

Ranked matches now feature Modifiers!

The idea for Ranked Modifiers is to spice up competitive gameplay while maintaining fairness for both teams, so there won’t be any random element associated with them, and any gameplay changes from these Modifiers will affect both teams equally.


Each Ranked Season will feature 4 Modifiers, and these will rotate every season, starting with the following:

  • March Season

    • Quickfire - Brawlers reload 10% of their ammo when hitting a target

    • Big Friend - All Brawlers have their HP equal to the highest Brawler on the team

    • Timed Detonation - Terrain gets progressively destroyed

  • April Season

    • Barbed Ammo - All damage leaves a dot for 10% of damage dealt

    • Sick Beats - All Brawlers are immune to all forms of crowd control

    • One Modifier will carry one over from the March Season

  • Persistent Modifier

    • Classic - Standard match without any Modifiers

 

Ranked Games Reporting and Penalties

We’re introducing a new Reporting system for Ranked matches! At the end of each match, players will be able to report other players who have behaved dishonorably during the match.

  • There are 3 types of reports that you can make after matches: Grief Play, Cheating and Bad Random

  • To avoid abusing the report tool, every player is limited to making 10 reports a day

  • When a player you reported is penalized, you will be notified by in-game mail


And how does reporting change things now? To start off, every player will now have a reputation meter:

  • Getting reported will make your Rep decrease 

  • Once your Rep has dropped enough, you'll get a Yellow Card warning you that more penalties will result in suspension from Ranked matches.

  • Going too low will earn you a Red Card, preventing you from playing Ranked matches for some time

  • You can only recover Rep for each Ranked game you play where you didn’t get reported

  • Your Reputation meter is only visible to you on your profile screen, other players cannot see it

Other Changes

  • Added physics effects to Brawler’s lobby animations – try spinning them around and see how they look! 

  • XP Doublers base price reduced for 1,000 XP Doublers from 40 Gems to 25 Gems

  • Added a Thumbs Up/Down vote at the end of matches

  • Extended the Trophy Road from 50,000 Trophies to 70,000

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing players from switching Brawlers in the Starr Road

  • Leon’s Clone will not show a Hypercharge icon around him anymore

  • Fixed Spawn Points not showing up in Map Maker

  • Fixed the issue where Mico could be damaged while in the air

  • Fixed the visual issue causing Larry & Lawrie’s Skins to overlap in the Catalog

  • The torture is over – you can now skip the animation when receiving Power Points

  • Fixed a localization issue with Kit’s attack values

  • Fixed a mistake with Heist’s description

  • Fixed an issue where the Skin W Otis' was causing the Gadget "Dormant Star" not to silence enemies