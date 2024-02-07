Maintenance - February 7th

Balance Changes

Nerfs

Maisie Increased the number of Basic attacks needed to charge Super 3 → 4

Larry & Lawrie Increased the number of Basic attacks needed to charge Super 5 → 8 Reduced Base HP 3400 → 3000 (for both Larry and Lawrie) Star Power - Protocol: Protect - Reduced transferred damage 100% → 30% Star Power - Protocol: Assist - Now ammo is only reloaded when hitting Brawlers



We are also exploring removing the ability of Gadgets to charge Hypercharges (which contributed to making Fang and Edgar stronger), but it still needs more testing, and it should happen with the next update.



Maintenance - January 18th

Applying general server fixes and improvements





Maintenance - January 11th

Balance Changes

Buffs

Rico Increased Super damage from 320 → 360 Slightly increased Super charge gained from Super damage

Surge Increased Base HP 3000 → 3300

Darryl Increased base attack projectile speed 3044 → 4000

Buzz Increased HP 4400 → 4800





Nerfs

Bo Reduced base damage 700 → 640 Increased number of projectiles needed for Super 8 → 9

Kit Reduced throwing attack damage when attached to friendly players from 2000 → 1600 Fixed the issue with the Super charge rate scaling with Power Cubes when attached to enemies Fixed the issue with "Cardboard box" still charging the Super at a faster rate when moving Kit can now be damaged while attached to enemy players Fixed the issue where Kit could use his Super again if he detaches from a friendly player before the current Super is completely drained Kit can no longer attach to recently spawned Brawlers

Rosa Reduced Super charge 97 → 75 (3 → 4 ammo for Super)



Bug Fixes and Other Changes

Removed the ice from Winter maps in 5v5

Fixed the issue in Brawl Ball where the ball could be locked behind a team's own goal

Mega Pig Changes Reduced the number of tickets for each player to 15 Adjusted the necessary requirements to fill the Mega Pig as a result (it's slightly easier now!)



Maintenance - January 5th

We are fixing some issues related to the new monthly Brawl Pass:

Brawl Passes bought from Supercell Store (or partner web shops) before the current season and stored in Supercell Store inventory should now always give you a Brawl Pass Plus

Players who have received the basic Brawl Pass from those purchases will receive their Brawl Pass upgraded (most likely next week)

Fixed the exploit where you received a large amount of Gems for buying the Brawl Pass twice

We'll soon be removing the extra amount of Gems players received from the exploit (also probably next week)







Bug Fixes

Win Streak is back and fixed!

Fixed Gadget Damage for Mortis, Rico, Spike and Brock

Localization changes for the Brawl Pass and Mico in some languages

Balance Changes

Fixed “play again” quest difficulty (it's now lower)

Nerfs:

Fang Hypercharge charge rate decreased to 20 (from 40) Hypercharge shield decreased to 15 (from 25)

Edgar Hypercharge charge rate decreased to 25 (from 40)





Additionally, there's a new optional update available for Android and iOS devices, with the following fixes:

Fixed the glitching leaderboard issues for certain devices

Fixed the issue with online friends not displaying correctly

Fixed the stuck “Free“ Shop label





New Brawler: Mico (Mythic)

Type: Assassin

Attack: Mic boom Mico jumps forward a short distance and damages nearby enemies on landing

Super: Out of frame Mico jumps high after a short delay, then targets his landing – dealing damage to enemies in the landing location upon landing

Gadget: Clipping scream Mico screams at the closest enemy, dealing damage and slowing them for 2 seconds.

Gadget: Presto Mico's next jump has a 34% longer range

Star Power: Monkey business Every 5 seconds, Mico's next basic attack steals ammo from enemies

Star Power: Record smash Mico deals 100% more damage versus non-brawlers

Hypercharge: Sound check Mico’s Super also stuns enemies for 1.5s after landing







New Brawler: Kit (Legendary)

Type: Support

Trait: Recharging Super

Attack (unattached): Claws Kit slashes in front of him, dealing damage in a cone

Attack (attached): Yarn Balls Kit throws yarn balls while attached to a friendly Brawler, dealing damage in an area

Super: Carry me Kit jumps and attaches to the back of another Brawler. Heals allies or damages enemies over time

Gadget: Cardboard box Kit becomes invisible and charges his Super. Charges faster while standing still

Gadget: Cheeseburger Kit heals himself and the friendly Brawler he is attached to

Star Power: Power Hungry Kit gains double power from each Power Cube

Star Power: Overly attached Increases the maximum duration Kit is attached to a friendly brawler







New Brawlers: Larry & Lawrie (Epic)

Type: Artillery

Attack: Ticket Dispenser Shoot a ticket bundle that explodes twice after landing

Super: Call for backup Summon Lawrie to help. Lawrie shoots nearby enemies with his Taser gun

Gadget: Order: Swap Swap weapons with Lawrie

Gadget: Order: Fall back Dash towards Lawrie while Lawrie dashes towards you, healing both for 33% of max health on arrival

Star Power: Protocol: Protect While Lawrie is in range, transfer all damage to him instead of you

Star Power: Protocol: Assist While Lawrie is within range – reload 30% of your ammo whenever he damages an opponent







New Hypercharges

Mico: Sound Check Mico’s super also stuns nearby enemies after landing for 1.5 seconds

Dynamike: Boomer Super bomb spawns smaller bombs

Edgar: Outoburst After using Super, gain charging speed and reload speed for a few seconds

Fang: Dragon Kick Charge through walls while dropping popcorn along the way

Crow: Utility Knives Crow’s knives are piercing and are returning like a boomerang

Leon: Limbo Leon stays invisible while attacking his enemies







Gears

New Gear for Mortis - Bat Storm (Mythic)

Bats speed (Super projectile) increased by 50%





New Skins

Mini-Themes: Brawlidays & Dark Winter Tales

Santa Stu (149 Gems)

Grouch Mico (149 Gems)

The Brawlidays and Dark Winter Tales Skins will be released in mid-December





January Brawl Pass Season: Starr Toon Studios

Pinku Pawlette (Brawl Pass)

Kiiro Pawlette & Midori Pawlette Skin color variations (Brawl Pass Plus)

Toon Spike (299 Gems)

Final Boss Rico (Power League)

The Starr Toon Studios season starts on January 4th, 2024





February Brawl Pass Season: Year of the Dragon

KitBoxer (Brawl Pass)

KitBoxer Goldpaw & KitBoxer Darkpaw Skin color variations (Brawl Pass Plus)

Wukong Mico (299 Gems)

Antivirus 8-Bit (299 Gems)

Ferocious Fang (149 Gems)

The Year of the Dragon season starts on February 1st, 2024





Miscellaneous

Macaron Mico (29 Gems) - Releases in mid-December

Dark Angel Colt (Supercell MAKE, concept by Dodi, Angelo, and Kakatpoke – Free if claimed from the Brawlidays advent calendar, then 149 Gems) - Releases in late December

Billy the Kit (29 Gems) - Releases in early January

CCTV Poco (149 Gems) - Releases in mid-January

Larry & Lawrie Controllers (29 Gems) - Releases in early February

El Quarterback (199 Gems) - Releases in early February

Flag Bearer Piper (Brazilian Carnaval celebratory Skin - 149 Gems) - Releases in mid-February

Doll Jessie (29 Gems) - Releases in mid-February

W Otis (ZETA Division Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 Winners Skin - 149 Gems) - Releases in mid-December

Blue King Frank & Red King Frank (Supercell Store Exclusive Skin - 299 Gems) - Release date to be confirmed

Extra: Shelly base model update







Cosmetic Items

Pins

Mico Pin Set

CCTV Poco

Santa Stu

Grouch Mico

Toon Spike Set, Starr Toon Studios Set, Final Boss Rico, Pinku Pawlette, Kiiro Pawlette and Midori Pawlette, Toon Fight

El Quarterback, American Football

Flag Bearer Piper

Year of the Dragon Set, Dragon Trophy

Wukong Mico

Ferocious Fang

Kit Set

KitBoxer, KitBoxer Goldpaw and KitBoxer Darkpaw

Larry & Lawrie Set

W Otis

Dark Angel Colt

Blue King Frank Set

Antivirus 8-Bit Set

Spicy Mike

Burger Lou

Sugar Rush Sandy

Hypercharged Leon, Mico, Dynamike, Fang, Crow and Edgar





Sprays

Mico

Brawlidays Kiss, Brawlidays Candy

Toon Spike, Final Boss Rico, Starr Toons Candy

El Quarterback

Year of the Dragon

2023 World Champions

Kit

Larry & Lawrie

Blue King Frank

Antivirus 8-Bit

Hypercharged Leon, Mico, Dynamike, Fang, Crow and Edgar





Profile Icons

CCTV Poco

Santa Stu

Grouch Mico

5th Brawliversary

Chroma Credit

Starr Toon Studios, Starr Toon Studios logo

Toon Spike, Final Boss Rico, Pinku Pawlette

El Quarterback

Flag Bearer Piper

Wukong Mico

Ferocious Fang

Kit

KitBoxer

Larry & Lawrie

W Otis

Dark Angel Colt

Blue King Frank

Antivirus 8-Bit

Spicy Mike

Super Fan Emz

Hypercharged Leon, Mico, Dynamike, Fang, Crow and Edgar





Titles

“The First” - Starr Toon Studios Brawl Pass Plus Exclusive Title

“The Golden Dragon” - Year of the Dragon Brawl Pass Plus Exclusive Title

“Am I a joke to you?” - Mico Mastery Title

“Meow” - Kit Mastery Title

“I am the law!” - Twins Mastery Title





Balance Changes

Buffs

Colt Reload speed 1700 → 1400 ms

Amber Damage 200 → 220

Bo Damage 600 → 700

Ash HP - 5200 → 5400

Gus Damage - 940 → 1000

Chester HP - 3500 → 3700

Janet Damage 940 → 980 Shots required to charge Super - 7 → 6

Pearl Movement speed - 670 → 720

Surge HP - 2800 → 3000







Nerfs

Charlie Basic - Cooldown - 250 → 500 ms Super - Duration - 7 → 5 sec Super charge - 5 → 6 basic attacks Gadget - Spiders - HP - 1100 → 700

Lou Super charge from basic attacks 143 → 120

Spike Gear - Sticky Spikes - Slow% - 50 → 30

Rosa HP 5400 → 5000

Buster Gadget - Slo-mo replay - Removed the slow component

Nani HP - 2600 → 2400 Super charge from basic attacks 105 → 92









Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

Hunters is the returning game mode based on player votes and will replace Duels for the next few months.

We’re also using this time when there aren’t any official competitions to make bigger changes in the map pool for most game modes where enough maps were in the backlog - so the map rotation should feel rather fresh.

The MEGA Pig event will now also feature new maps!

Since there are so many changes, we will focus on the new maps added to the game and won’t go into details on the removed maps.



Showdown

Cavern Churn

Double Trouble

Dune Drift

Forsaken Falls

Safety Center

Skull Creek

Stormy Plains

The Galaxy



Brawl Ball

Backyard Bowl

Coarse Course

Encirclement

Galaxy Arena

Off the Line

Retina

Triple Dribble

Winter Party



Gem Grab

Arenè en Folie

Close Call

Double Swoosh

Hard Rock Mine

Last Stop

Minecart Madness

Open Space

Stay in your Lane



Knockout

Belle’s Rock

Close Quarters

Flaring Phoenix

Goldarm Gulch

Healthy Middle Ground

New Perspective

Out in the Open

Waters of Doom



Hot Zone

Checkered

Open Zone

Ring of Fire

The Great Divide



Heist

Bridge Too Far

Riverbed

Safe Zone

Tornado Ring



Wipeout

Layer Bake

Shooting Star

Snake Prairie

The Great Open



Hunters

Trials and Tribulations

Hunting Season

True Trail

Omega



Ranked (Power League)

All Modes: Brawl Ball: Backyard Bowl, Triple Dribble Winter Party Gem Grab: Last Stop, Open Space, Stay in your Lane Hot Zone: Ring of Fire, The Great Divide, Open Zone Heist: Bridge Too Far, Riverbed, Tornado Ring Knockout: Close Quarters, Out in the Open, Belle’s Rock Bounty: Layer Bake, Shooting Star, The Great Open



Map Environment Changes

Removed Ghost Metro Ranger Ranch Mortis Mortuary (including Showdown) Retropolis Bizarre Circus

Added Robot Factory (including Showdown) Mr. P’s Snowtel Fighting Game Starr Toons (New) Winter for 5v5 (New)







New: 5v5 Game Modes

The long-awaited 5v5 game modes are finally here! They are running as weekend events during this update cycle, and these modes feature bigger maps and have their own twist on the classic modes like Brawl Ball, Wipeout, and Gem Grab!

5v5 Brawl Ball - It plays sideways! Also, the goals are considerably bigger, but with more defenders to get through, that won’t make scoring easier!

5v5 Wipeout - Plays the same as the classic mode, but you play on a bigger map and need more eliminations to win!

5v5 Gem Grab - Some maps feature 2 Gem Spawn points for twice the mayhem!





Brawlidays Freebies

Starting on December 12th, there will be an advent calendar in-game! Log in daily to the game and claim a gift every day, including a new FREE Brawler Mico (Mythic) and a FREE Dark Angel Colt Skin from the latest Supercell MAKE campaign!

The last day of the calendar is December 26th, so make sure you collect all your gifts before the end of the year!





New Brawl Pass & Brawl Pass Plus

Now, the Brawl Pass can only be obtained via in-app purchase

Brawl Pass seasons have become monthly, with each new season starting on the first Thursday of each month

Tokens and Token Doublers renamed to Battle Pass XP and XP Doublers

Brawl Pass Quests and progress requirements rebalanced to be easier to complete

Free Pass track rewards increased and added Starr Drops to the list of rewards

Bonus tail rewards changed to Starr Drops

New Brawl Pass features You can now unlock any Brawler up to Epic or collect 1000 Credits New Brawl Pass Skins every season Exclusive Chromatic Name (New) Extra Daily Shop Freebie (New) Double Daily Battle XP (New) Extra Daily Quest Premium Seasonal Quest

Added the new Brawl Pass Plus, which also introduces additional benefits: 2 Additional Brawl Pass Skin Color variations Instant 20% Brawl Pass Progress (New) Exclusive Player Title More progression rewards!

Skins for Brawlers players don’t own can now be stored in the catalog.

A few weeks ago, we published an article comparing the rewards and benefits of the old VS the new Brawl Pass. Check it here for a more detailed view of how the Brawl Pass has changed, including the latest update.

Chroma Credits & Chromatic Brawlers Changes

Chroma Credits were removed from the game. Any remaining Chroma Credits in your inventory will be converted to regular Credits with a 1.85 ratio once the update releases

Removed the Chromatic Brawler rarity and moved all the Chromatic Brawlers to the Starr Road, with the following new rarities: Epic : Gale, Colette, Ash, Lola, Sam, Mandy, Maisie and Pearl Mythic : Lou, Ruffs, Buzz, Fang, Eve, Janet, Otis, Buster, R-T and Charlie Legendary : Cordelius and Surge

In the case of Charlie, she will only show up on the Starr Road starting from January 11, 2024





Club & MEGA Pig Improvements

You can now share replays with your Club from the Battle Log or Club screen

MEGA PIG modifiers for December to February: Ice Age (New) Toxic Arena (New) Unlimited Power Classic

Maps Gem Grab: Hard Rock Mine, Close Call Knockout: Out in the Open, Close Quarters Hot Zone: The Great Divide, Ring of Fire Wipeout: The Great Open, Shooting Star Brawl Ball: Triple Dribble, Encirclement







Trophy Road Reward Changes

Game mode unlocks were moved and can now be unlocked earlier in the path

Changed some of the Trophy Road rewards to Starr Drops Rewards up to 10,000 Trophies feature more Starr Drops A Legendary Starr Drop has been added at every 10,000 Trophies A Mythic Starr Drop has been added in between the Legendary Starr Drops at every 5,000 Trophies







In-game Optional Ads

We’re rolling out an experiment in some regions of the world with optional video ads. These ads are designed in a way that aims not to disturb the typical gameplay experience; instead, they will offer players a way to obtain additional perks such as an additional Daily Quest, more daily Battle XP, or an additional daily freebie in the Shop.

Players with active Brawl Pass will already benefit from these perks and won’t be served ads.

Depending on how these optional ads perform within these testing regions, we may roll out this feature to additional regions later in 2024.





Win Streaks

Earn bonus Trophies for each consecutive win in Trophy matches

Win streaks begin at 2 wins and each consecutive win grants +1 Trophy, up to a cap of +5 Trophies

In Solo Showdown, finishing in 6th-10th position is considered a loss, 5th position is a draw

In Duo Showdown, finishing in 4th-5th position is viewed as a loss, 3rd position is a draw

Win streaks are only broken when losing a match (so draws will not break your streak)





Other Changes

You can now receive and store Skins for Brawlers you don’t own! These can be accessed from the Catalog

Now you can report Player names, Club names, Club descriptions and Club mail messages more easily from within the game

Club mail messages now auto-expire after 14 days

You can now sort Brawlers by Mastery in the Brawler screen

Credits can no longer be stored and once a Brawl Pass season ends, all the unclaimed Credits from that season will go either to the Brawler currently being unlocked, to the new Brawler being released alongside the new season, or to Fame





Bug Fixes