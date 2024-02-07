Nerfs
Maisie
Increased the number of Basic attacks needed to charge Super 3 → 4
Larry & Lawrie
Increased the number of Basic attacks needed to charge Super 5 → 8
Reduced Base HP 3400 → 3000 (for both Larry and Lawrie)
Star Power - Protocol: Protect - Reduced transferred damage 100% → 30%
Star Power - Protocol: Assist - Now ammo is only reloaded when hitting Brawlers
We are also exploring removing the ability of Gadgets to charge Hypercharges (which contributed to making Fang and Edgar stronger), but it still needs more testing, and it should happen with the next update.
Applying general server fixes and improvements
Buffs
Rico
Increased Super damage from 320 → 360
Slightly increased Super charge gained from Super damage
Surge
Increased Base HP 3000 → 3300
Darryl
Increased base attack projectile speed 3044 → 4000
Buzz
Increased HP 4400 → 4800
Nerfs
Bo
Reduced base damage 700 → 640
Increased number of projectiles needed for Super 8 → 9
Kit
Reduced throwing attack damage when attached to friendly players from 2000 → 1600
Fixed the issue with the Super charge rate scaling with Power Cubes when attached to enemies
Fixed the issue with "Cardboard box" still charging the Super at a faster rate when moving
Kit can now be damaged while attached to enemy players
Fixed the issue where Kit could use his Super again if he detaches from a friendly player before the current Super is completely drained
Kit can no longer attach to recently spawned Brawlers
Rosa
Reduced Super charge 97 → 75 (3 → 4 ammo for Super)
Removed the ice from Winter maps in 5v5
Fixed the issue in Brawl Ball where the ball could be locked behind a team's own goal
Mega Pig Changes
Reduced the number of tickets for each player to 15
Adjusted the necessary requirements to fill the Mega Pig as a result (it's slightly easier now!)
We are fixing some issues related to the new monthly Brawl Pass:
Brawl Passes bought from Supercell Store (or partner web shops) before the current season and stored in Supercell Store inventory should now always give you a Brawl Pass Plus
Players who have received the basic Brawl Pass from those purchases will receive their Brawl Pass upgraded (most likely next week)
Fixed the exploit where you received a large amount of Gems for buying the Brawl Pass twice
We'll soon be removing the extra amount of Gems players received from the exploit (also probably next week)
Bug Fixes
Win Streak is back and fixed!
Fixed Gadget Damage for Mortis, Rico, Spike and Brock
Localization changes for the Brawl Pass and Mico in some languages
Balance Changes
Fixed “play again” quest difficulty (it's now lower)
Nerfs:
Fang
Hypercharge charge rate decreased to 20 (from 40)
Hypercharge shield decreased to 15 (from 25)
Edgar
Hypercharge charge rate decreased to 25 (from 40)
Additionally, there's a new optional update available for Android and iOS devices, with the following fixes:
Fixed the glitching leaderboard issues for certain devices
Fixed the issue with online friends not displaying correctly
Fixed the stuck “Free“ Shop label
Type: Assassin
Attack: Mic boom
Mico jumps forward a short distance and damages nearby enemies on landing
Super: Out of frame
Mico jumps high after a short delay, then targets his landing – dealing damage to enemies in the landing location upon landing
Gadget: Clipping scream
Mico screams at the closest enemy, dealing damage and slowing them for 2 seconds.
Gadget: Presto
Mico's next jump has a 34% longer range
Star Power: Monkey business
Every 5 seconds, Mico's next basic attack steals ammo from enemies
Star Power: Record smash
Mico deals 100% more damage versus non-brawlers
Hypercharge: Sound check
Mico’s Super also stuns enemies for 1.5s after landing
Type: Support
Trait: Recharging Super
Attack (unattached): Claws
Kit slashes in front of him, dealing damage in a cone
Attack (attached): Yarn Balls
Kit throws yarn balls while attached to a friendly Brawler, dealing damage in an area
Super: Carry me
Kit jumps and attaches to the back of another Brawler. Heals allies or damages enemies over time
Gadget: Cardboard box
Kit becomes invisible and charges his Super. Charges faster while standing still
Gadget: Cheeseburger
Kit heals himself and the friendly Brawler he is attached to
Star Power: Power Hungry
Kit gains double power from each Power Cube
Star Power: Overly attached
Increases the maximum duration Kit is attached to a friendly brawler
Type: Artillery
Attack: Ticket Dispenser
Shoot a ticket bundle that explodes twice after landing
Super: Call for backup
Summon Lawrie to help. Lawrie shoots nearby enemies with his Taser gun
Gadget: Order: Swap
Swap weapons with Lawrie
Gadget: Order: Fall back
Dash towards Lawrie while Lawrie dashes towards you, healing both for 33% of max health on arrival
Star Power: Protocol: Protect
While Lawrie is in range, transfer all damage to him instead of you
Star Power: Protocol: Assist
While Lawrie is within range – reload 30% of your ammo whenever he damages an opponent
Mico: Sound Check
Mico’s super also stuns nearby enemies after landing for 1.5 seconds
Dynamike: Boomer
Super bomb spawns smaller bombs
Edgar: Outoburst
After using Super, gain charging speed and reload speed for a few seconds
Fang: Dragon Kick
Charge through walls while dropping popcorn along the way
Crow: Utility Knives
Crow’s knives are piercing and are returning like a boomerang
Leon: Limbo
Leon stays invisible while attacking his enemies
New Gear for Mortis - Bat Storm (Mythic)
Bats speed (Super projectile) increased by 50%
Mini-Themes: Brawlidays & Dark Winter Tales
Santa Stu (149 Gems)
Grouch Mico (149 Gems)
The Brawlidays and Dark Winter Tales Skins will be released in mid-December
January Brawl Pass Season: Starr Toon Studios
Pinku Pawlette (Brawl Pass)
Kiiro Pawlette & Midori Pawlette Skin color variations (Brawl Pass Plus)
Toon Spike (299 Gems)
Final Boss Rico (Power League)
The Starr Toon Studios season starts on January 4th, 2024
February Brawl Pass Season: Year of the Dragon
KitBoxer (Brawl Pass)
KitBoxer Goldpaw & KitBoxer Darkpaw Skin color variations (Brawl Pass Plus)
Wukong Mico (299 Gems)
Antivirus 8-Bit (299 Gems)
Ferocious Fang (149 Gems)
The Year of the Dragon season starts on February 1st, 2024
Miscellaneous
Macaron Mico (29 Gems) - Releases in mid-December
Dark Angel Colt (Supercell MAKE, concept by Dodi, Angelo, and Kakatpoke – Free if claimed from the Brawlidays advent calendar, then 149 Gems) - Releases in late December
Billy the Kit (29 Gems) - Releases in early January
CCTV Poco (149 Gems) - Releases in mid-January
Larry & Lawrie Controllers (29 Gems) - Releases in early February
El Quarterback (199 Gems) - Releases in early February
Flag Bearer Piper (Brazilian Carnaval celebratory Skin - 149 Gems) - Releases in mid-February
Doll Jessie (29 Gems) - Releases in mid-February
W Otis (ZETA Division Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 Winners Skin - 149 Gems) - Releases in mid-December
Blue King Frank & Red King Frank (Supercell Store Exclusive Skin - 299 Gems) - Release date to be confirmed
Extra: Shelly base model update
Pins
Mico Pin Set
CCTV Poco
Santa Stu
Grouch Mico
Toon Spike Set, Starr Toon Studios Set, Final Boss Rico, Pinku Pawlette, Kiiro Pawlette and Midori Pawlette, Toon Fight
El Quarterback, American Football
Flag Bearer Piper
Year of the Dragon Set, Dragon Trophy
Wukong Mico
Ferocious Fang
Kit Set
KitBoxer, KitBoxer Goldpaw and KitBoxer Darkpaw
Larry & Lawrie Set
W Otis
Dark Angel Colt
Blue King Frank Set
Antivirus 8-Bit Set
Spicy Mike
Burger Lou
Sugar Rush Sandy
Hypercharged Leon, Mico, Dynamike, Fang, Crow and Edgar
Sprays
Mico
Brawlidays Kiss, Brawlidays Candy
Toon Spike, Final Boss Rico, Starr Toons Candy
El Quarterback
Year of the Dragon
2023 World Champions
Kit
Larry & Lawrie
Blue King Frank
Antivirus 8-Bit
Hypercharged Leon, Mico, Dynamike, Fang, Crow and Edgar
Profile Icons
CCTV Poco
Santa Stu
Grouch Mico
5th Brawliversary
Chroma Credit
Starr Toon Studios, Starr Toon Studios logo
Toon Spike, Final Boss Rico, Pinku Pawlette
El Quarterback
Flag Bearer Piper
Wukong Mico
Ferocious Fang
Kit
KitBoxer
Larry & Lawrie
W Otis
Dark Angel Colt
Blue King Frank
Antivirus 8-Bit
Spicy Mike
Super Fan Emz
Hypercharged Leon, Mico, Dynamike, Fang, Crow and Edgar
Titles
“The First” - Starr Toon Studios Brawl Pass Plus Exclusive Title
“The Golden Dragon” - Year of the Dragon Brawl Pass Plus Exclusive Title
“Am I a joke to you?” - Mico Mastery Title
“Meow” - Kit Mastery Title
“I am the law!” - Twins Mastery Title
Buffs
Colt
Reload speed 1700 → 1400 ms
Amber
Damage 200 → 220
Bo
Damage 600 → 700
Ash
HP - 5200 → 5400
Gus
Damage - 940 → 1000
Chester
HP - 3500 → 3700
Janet
Damage 940 → 980
Shots required to charge Super - 7 → 6
Pearl
Movement speed - 670 → 720
Surge
HP - 2800 → 3000
Nerfs
Charlie
Basic - Cooldown - 250 → 500 ms
Super - Duration - 7 → 5 sec
Super charge - 5 → 6 basic attacks
Gadget - Spiders - HP - 1100 → 700
Lou
Super charge from basic attacks 143 → 120
Spike
Gear - Sticky Spikes - Slow% - 50 → 30
Rosa
HP 5400 → 5000
Buster
Gadget - Slo-mo replay - Removed the slow component
Nani
HP - 2600 → 2400
Super charge from basic attacks 105 → 92
Hunters is the returning game mode based on player votes and will replace Duels for the next few months.
We’re also using this time when there aren’t any official competitions to make bigger changes in the map pool for most game modes where enough maps were in the backlog - so the map rotation should feel rather fresh.
The MEGA Pig event will now also feature new maps!
Since there are so many changes, we will focus on the new maps added to the game and won’t go into details on the removed maps.
Showdown
Cavern Churn
Double Trouble
Dune Drift
Forsaken Falls
Safety Center
Skull Creek
Stormy Plains
The Galaxy
Brawl Ball
Backyard Bowl
Coarse Course
Encirclement
Galaxy Arena
Off the Line
Retina
Triple Dribble
Winter Party
Gem Grab
Arenè en Folie
Close Call
Double Swoosh
Hard Rock Mine
Last Stop
Minecart Madness
Open Space
Stay in your Lane
Knockout
Belle’s Rock
Close Quarters
Flaring Phoenix
Goldarm Gulch
Healthy Middle Ground
New Perspective
Out in the Open
Waters of Doom
Hot Zone
Checkered
Open Zone
Ring of Fire
The Great Divide
Heist
Bridge Too Far
Riverbed
Safe Zone
Tornado Ring
Wipeout
Layer Bake
Shooting Star
Snake Prairie
The Great Open
Hunters
Trials and Tribulations
Hunting Season
True Trail
Omega
Ranked (Power League)
All Modes:
Brawl Ball: Backyard Bowl, Triple Dribble Winter Party
Gem Grab: Last Stop, Open Space, Stay in your Lane
Hot Zone: Ring of Fire, The Great Divide, Open Zone
Heist: Bridge Too Far, Riverbed, Tornado Ring
Knockout: Close Quarters, Out in the Open, Belle’s Rock
Bounty: Layer Bake, Shooting Star, The Great Open
Map Environment Changes
Removed
Ghost Metro
Ranger Ranch
Mortis Mortuary (including Showdown)
Retropolis
Bizarre Circus
Added
Robot Factory (including Showdown)
Mr. P’s Snowtel
Fighting Game
Starr Toons (New)
Winter for 5v5 (New)
The long-awaited 5v5 game modes are finally here! They are running as weekend events during this update cycle, and these modes feature bigger maps and have their own twist on the classic modes like Brawl Ball, Wipeout, and Gem Grab!
5v5 Brawl Ball - It plays sideways! Also, the goals are considerably bigger, but with more defenders to get through, that won’t make scoring easier!
5v5 Wipeout - Plays the same as the classic mode, but you play on a bigger map and need more eliminations to win!
5v5 Gem Grab - Some maps feature 2 Gem Spawn points for twice the mayhem!
Starting on December 12th, there will be an advent calendar in-game! Log in daily to the game and claim a gift every day, including a new FREE Brawler Mico (Mythic) and a FREE Dark Angel Colt Skin from the latest Supercell MAKE campaign!
The last day of the calendar is December 26th, so make sure you collect all your gifts before the end of the year!
Now, the Brawl Pass can only be obtained via in-app purchase
Brawl Pass seasons have become monthly, with each new season starting on the first Thursday of each month
Tokens and Token Doublers renamed to Battle Pass XP and XP Doublers
Brawl Pass Quests and progress requirements rebalanced to be easier to complete
Free Pass track rewards increased and added Starr Drops to the list of rewards
Bonus tail rewards changed to Starr Drops
New Brawl Pass features
You can now unlock any Brawler up to Epic or collect 1000 Credits
New Brawl Pass Skins every season
Exclusive Chromatic Name
(New) Extra Daily Shop Freebie
(New) Double Daily Battle XP
(New) Extra Daily Quest
Premium Seasonal Quest
Added the new Brawl Pass Plus, which also introduces additional benefits:
2 Additional Brawl Pass Skin Color variations
Instant 20% Brawl Pass Progress
(New) Exclusive Player Title
More progression rewards!
Skins for Brawlers players don’t own can now be stored in the catalog.
A few weeks ago, we published an article comparing the rewards and benefits of the old VS the new Brawl Pass. Check it here for a more detailed view of how the Brawl Pass has changed, including the latest update.
Chroma Credits were removed from the game. Any remaining Chroma Credits in your inventory will be converted to regular Credits with a 1.85 ratio once the update releases
Removed the Chromatic Brawler rarity and moved all the Chromatic Brawlers to the Starr Road, with the following new rarities:
Epic: Gale, Colette, Ash, Lola, Sam, Mandy, Maisie and Pearl
Mythic: Lou, Ruffs, Buzz, Fang, Eve, Janet, Otis, Buster, R-T and Charlie
Legendary: Cordelius and Surge
In the case of Charlie, she will only show up on the Starr Road starting from January 11, 2024
You can now share replays with your Club from the Battle Log or Club screen
MEGA PIG modifiers for December to February:
Ice Age (New)
Toxic Arena (New)
Unlimited Power
Classic
Maps
Gem Grab: Hard Rock Mine, Close Call
Knockout: Out in the Open, Close Quarters
Hot Zone: The Great Divide, Ring of Fire
Wipeout: The Great Open, Shooting Star
Brawl Ball: Triple Dribble, Encirclement
Game mode unlocks were moved and can now be unlocked earlier in the path
Changed some of the Trophy Road rewards to Starr Drops
Rewards up to 10,000 Trophies feature more Starr Drops
A Legendary Starr Drop has been added at every 10,000 Trophies
A Mythic Starr Drop has been added in between the Legendary Starr Drops at every 5,000 Trophies
We’re rolling out an experiment in some regions of the world with optional video ads. These ads are designed in a way that aims not to disturb the typical gameplay experience; instead, they will offer players a way to obtain additional perks such as an additional Daily Quest, more daily Battle XP, or an additional daily freebie in the Shop.
Players with active Brawl Pass will already benefit from these perks and won’t be served ads.
Depending on how these optional ads perform within these testing regions, we may roll out this feature to additional regions later in 2024.
Earn bonus Trophies for each consecutive win in Trophy matches
Win streaks begin at 2 wins and each consecutive win grants +1 Trophy, up to a cap of +5 Trophies
In Solo Showdown, finishing in 6th-10th position is considered a loss, 5th position is a draw
In Duo Showdown, finishing in 4th-5th position is viewed as a loss, 3rd position is a draw
Win streaks are only broken when losing a match (so draws will not break your streak)
You can now receive and store Skins for Brawlers you don’t own! These can be accessed from the Catalog
Now you can report Player names, Club names, Club descriptions and Club mail messages more easily from within the game
Club mail messages now auto-expire after 14 days
You can now sort Brawlers by Mastery in the Brawler screen
Credits can no longer be stored and once a Brawl Pass season ends, all the unclaimed Credits from that season will go either to the Brawler currently being unlocked, to the new Brawler being released alongside the new season, or to Fame
Various improvements and bug fixes