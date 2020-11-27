Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
27 nov. 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Nouveaux gadgets pour Colt et A.R.K.A.D !
24 nov. 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Corrections de bugs et équilibrage !
17 nov. 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Correction de bugs - mise à jour optionnelle disponible !
13 nov. 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Second pouvoir star d'Ambre !
11 nov. 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Nouvelle mise à jour - l'hotel de Monsieur M.
6 nov. 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Gadgets de Carl et Brock !
