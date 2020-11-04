Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

4 nov. 2020

MAJ : Finales mondiales Brawl Stars 2020 : Toutes les informations !
31 oct. 2020

L'interview d'Uil d'Oliv !
30 oct. 2020

Les gadgets de Darryl et Béa sont disponibles !
22 oct. 2020

Correctifs et mise à jour optionnelle !
22 oct. 2020

Mise à jour : Brawl-o-Ween !
18 oct. 2020

N'oubliez pas de soutenir le Zevent pour le dernier jour !
