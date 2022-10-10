Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

10 ott 2022

Il secondo gadget di Gus è ora disponibile!
4 ott 2022

Seconda abilità stellare per Sam!
3 ott 2022

Scopri di più sul nostro più grande giveaway di sempre! #MechaMortisGiveaway
23 set 2022

Nuove sfide con graffiti e reazioni come ricompense!
21 set 2022

Il secondo gadget di Sam è ora disponibile!
22 ago 2022

Pronti per la sfida più tosta di sempre? Comincia mercoledì 24 agosto!
