Brawl Stars News Archive
10 ott 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Il secondo gadget di Gus è ora disponibile!
4 ott 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Seconda abilità stellare per Sam!
3 ott 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Scopri di più sul nostro più grande giveaway di sempre! #MechaMortisGiveaway
23 set 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Nuove sfide con graffiti e reazioni come ricompense!
21 set 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Il secondo gadget di Sam è ora disponibile!
22 ago 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Pronti per la sfida più tosta di sempre? Comincia mercoledì 24 agosto!
