Brawl Stars News Archive
18 nov 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
La sfida più tosta era troppo facile? Mettiti alla prova con questa!
15 nov 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Aggiornamento #GhostStation - Note di rilascio
9 nov 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Mini evento carta sasso forbice!
19 ott 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Luogo, biglietti e altro sulle Finali mondiali
17 ott 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Interruzione dell'assistenza per i dispositivi con versioni precedenti ad iOS 11 e Android 7.0
14 ott 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
Nuova abilità stellare per Gus!
