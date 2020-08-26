Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

26 ago 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Secondo gadget di Bombardino disponibile!
article image

21 ago 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Giornata Cosbrawl!
article image

19 ago 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Secondo gadget di El Primo disponibile!
article image

18 ago 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Modifiche di bilanciamento!
article image

12 ago 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Secondo gadget di Jessie disponibile!
article image

6 ago 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Nuova campagna MAKE!
Previous2021222324Next