Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

5 ago 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Secondo gadget di Penny disponibile!
article image

3 ago 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Seconda abilità stellare di Energetik ora disponibile!
article image

29 lug 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Secondo gadget di Bo disponibile!
article image

22 lug 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Secondo gadget di Mortis disponibile!
article image

15 lug 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Secondo gadget di Piper disponibile!
article image

8 lug 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Manutenzione completata + Aggiornamento opzionale!
Previous2122232425Next