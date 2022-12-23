Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2022年12月23日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【エントリー受付中！】Snapdragon Pro Series - Season 2
article image

2022年12月21日

Blog – Brawl Stars

12月21日　メンテナンスのお知らせ
article image

2022年12月21日

Blog – Brawl Stars

#ブロスタスーパープレイ キャンペーン開催！
article image

2022年12月20日

Blog – Brawl Stars

Twitterキャンペーン：開けてお楽しみ！？クリスマスBOX フォロー&RTキャンペーン！
article image

2022年12月16日

Blog – Brawl Stars

メンテナンス＆補填について
article image

2022年12月12日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【アップデート】"キャンディランド"アップデート
Previous1516171819Next