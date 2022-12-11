Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2022年12月11日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アプデ速報】新キャラクターグレイ＆チェスター
2022年12月10日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アプデ速報】バランス調整＆スターロードについて！
2022年12月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
みんなで盛り上げようぜ！ブロスタ4周年イラスト&動画キャンペーン！
2022年12月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
オメガボックスを手に入れるためには！？
2022年11月29日
Blog – Brawl Stars
バスターの新スターパワー・ガジェット登場
2022年11月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars
Twitterキャンペーン：ブロスタ 世界一決定戦2022 東アジア代表応援キャンペーン！
