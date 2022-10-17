Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2022年10月17日

サポート終了：バージョン11未満のiOSおよびバージョン7.0未満のAndroid
2022年10月14日

ガスの第2のスターパワーが登場！
2022年10月10日

ガスの第2ガジェット登場！
2022年10月8日

【キャンペーン】10月マンスリー決勝戦をみんなで盛り上げよう！
2022年10月4日

サムの第2のスターパワー登場！
2022年10月3日

メカモーティスプレゼントキャンペーン開始！
