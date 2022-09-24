Supercell logo

2022年9月24日

2022年9月24日

ゲームモードチャレンジが登場！

ゲームモードチャレンジが登場！
2022年9月21日

2022年9月21日

サムの第2のガジェット登場！

サムの第2のガジェット登場！
2022年9月20日

Blog – Brawl Stars

9月 学校支援プログラムスタート！
2022年9月19日

Blog – Brawl Stars

9月19日 メンテナンスのお知らせ
2022年9月18日

Blog – Brawl Stars

YAPIMARUさん チャンネル登録者数10万人おめでとう！
2022年9月10日

Blog – Brawl Stars

Supercell Make スキンの優勝を投票で決めよう！
