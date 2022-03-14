Games
2022年3月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars
BeatstarでBadrandomsの曲を遊ぼう！
2022年3月11日
Blog – Brawl Stars
公式イベントサイトからブロスタチャンピオンシップを観戦しよう！
2022年3月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars
3月2日 メンテナンスを実施しました。
2022年3月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アップデート】新シーズン"バイオハザード"
2022年2月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【きめろ！トリックシュート！】反射シュートチャレンジ！
2022年2月16日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ファングの新スターパワー登場！
