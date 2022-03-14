Supercell logo

2022年3月14日

BeatstarでBadrandomsの曲を遊ぼう！
2022年3月11日

公式イベントサイトからブロスタチャンピオンシップを観戦しよう！
2022年3月2日

3月2日 メンテナンスを実施しました。
2022年3月1日

【アップデート】新シーズン"バイオハザード"
2022年2月25日

【きめろ！トリックシュート！】反射シュートチャレンジ！
2022年2月16日

ファングの新スターパワー登場！
