Brawl Stars News Archive

2022年4月15日

「江口拓也のやりたい放題」第3弾公開記念！フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2022年4月7日

パワーマッチ(パワーリーグ形式)の変更点と改善点
2022年4月6日

ブロスタチャンピオンシップチャレンジのマップ公開！
2022年4月5日

【ブロスタへようこそ！】ブロスタの初めの一歩
2022年3月31日

3月31日　メンテナンスのお知らせ
2022年3月17日

3月17日　バグ修正と任意アップデートリリースのお知らせ
