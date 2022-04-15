Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2022年4月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars
「江口拓也のやりたい放題」第3弾公開記念！フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2022年4月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
パワーマッチ(パワーリーグ形式)の変更点と改善点
2022年4月6日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロスタチャンピオンシップチャレンジのマップ公開！
2022年4月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【ブロスタへようこそ！】ブロスタの初めの一歩
2022年3月31日
Blog – Brawl Stars
3月31日 メンテナンスのお知らせ
2022年3月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
3月17日 バグ修正と任意アップデートリリースのお知らせ
