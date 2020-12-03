Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年12月3日

Blog – Brawl Stars

観なきゃ損!!プロが新キャラ『ルー』の使い方を教えます!!
2020年11月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

コルト＆8ビットの新ガジェット、サリーナーニスキン登場！
2020年11月25日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【エントリー受付中】コミュニティ大会！F2F vs 20Nov
2020年11月24日

Blog – Brawl Stars

バグ修正及び、バランス調整を実施しました
2020年11月20日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【ニタのなりきりセットが当たる】日本チームJUPITER応援キャンペーン
2020年11月20日

Blog – Brawl Stars

いよいよ明日開催！ブロスタ世界一決定戦！明日の実況解説は！？
