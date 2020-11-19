Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年11月19日

去年の世界一決定戦で日本チームが何位だったか知っていますか？
2020年11月17日

任意アップデートのお知らせ
2020年11月17日

【あと4日】ブロスタ世界一決定戦の対戦カード決定！
2020年11月15日

【エメラルドが当たる】ブロスタ世界一決めようかキャンペーン
2020年11月14日

【開催まで5日】ブロスタ世界一決定戦！開催日とライブ配信について
2020年11月13日

アンバーの新スターパワー、ニタ・スプラウトの新ガジェット登場！
