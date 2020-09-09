Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年9月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【先行情報】バランス調整動画公開！！
2020年9月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
シェリーの新ガジェット登場
2020年9月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【限定ブロスタソックスが当たる】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ観戦キャンペーン
2020年9月4日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【いよいよ明日開催！！】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 9月マンスリー決勝戦
2020年9月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ダイナマイクの新ガジェット登場！
2020年9月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars
社会人プレイヤーの挑戦求む！「AFTER 6 LEAGUE 」エントリー受付中！
