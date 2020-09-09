Supercell logo

2020年9月9日

【先行情報】バランス調整動画公開！！
2020年9月9日

シェリーの新ガジェット登場
2020年9月7日

【限定ブロスタソックスが当たる】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ観戦キャンペーン
2020年9月4日

【いよいよ明日開催！！】​ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 9月マンスリー決勝戦
2020年9月2日

ダイナマイクの新ガジェット登場！
2020年9月2日

社会人プレイヤーの挑戦求む！「AFTER 6 LEAGUE 」エントリー受付中！
