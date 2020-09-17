Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2020年9月17日

Blog – Brawl Stars

任意アップデート
article image

2020年9月15日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【必見】アジア最速でコレットをランク35にしたプレイヤーのリプレイ
article image

2020年9月15日

Blog – Brawl Stars

社会人プレイヤーの挑戦求む！「AFTER 6 LEAGUE 」エントリー受付中！
article image

2020年9月14日

Blog – Brawl Stars

プロチームが新スターパワーになった8ビットを徹底考察！！
article image

2020年9月11日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【先行情報】新キャラクター「コレット」の先行プレイ動画公開！
article image

2020年9月10日

Blog – Brawl Stars

アップデート！ようこそスターパークへ
