Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年5月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
5月のアップデート「タラのバザー」
2020年5月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
イベントチケットについて！！
2020年5月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【3分で振り返る】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 5月のマンスリー決勝戦 アジア決勝戦
2020年5月4日
Blog – Brawl Stars
己のエイム力を証明せよ！#ブロスタ GWチャレンジ【Twitter】
2020年5月3日
Blog – Brawl Stars
5/5(火)14時より韓国vs日本のスペシャルグローバルマッチを開催！！
2020年5月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
19歳以下限定大会「おうちでごちそう杯」開催！エントリーは5/6 12時まで！
