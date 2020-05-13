Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年5月13日

5月のアップデート「タラのバザー」
2020年5月7日

イベントチケットについて！！
2020年5月7日

【3分で振り返る】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 5月のマンスリー決勝戦 アジア決勝戦
2020年5月4日

己のエイム力を証明せよ！#ブロスタ GWチャレンジ【Twitter】
2020年5月3日

​5/5(火)14時より韓国vs日本のスペシャルグローバルマッチを開催！！
2020年5月1日

19歳以下限定大会「おうちでごちそう杯」開催！エントリーは5/6 12時まで！
