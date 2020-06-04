Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年6月4日

Blog – Brawl Stars

任意アップデートのお知らせ
2020年6月3日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ゲイルの新スターパワー登場
2020年6月3日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【あと3日】​ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 6月マンスリー決勝戦
2020年6月2日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【あと4日】​ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 6月マンスリー決勝戦
2020年5月20日

Blog – Brawl Stars

本日のメンテナンス内容について
2020年5月18日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 5月のESLオンライン予選を勝ち抜いたのは！？
