Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年4月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【使用マップ発表】ブロスタチャンピオンシップチャレンジ
2020年4月8日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【3分で振り返る】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 4月のマンスリー決勝戦 アジア決勝戦
2020年4月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
バランス調整
2020年4月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
チャンピオンシップチャレンジのチームメンバーを探そう【今週土曜日開催】
2020年4月6日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【グローバルランキング1位に輝いたのは？】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ
2020年4月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【4/5更新】ファンアート企画「SAKURA BRAWL」
