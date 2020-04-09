Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2020年4月9日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【使用マップ発表】ブロスタチャンピオンシップチャレンジ
article image

2020年4月8日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【3分で振り返る】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 4月のマンスリー決勝戦 アジア決勝戦
article image

2020年4月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

バランス調整
article image

2020年4月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

チャンピオンシップチャレンジのチームメンバーを探そう【今週土曜日開催】
article image

2020年4月6日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【グローバルランキング1位に輝いたのは？】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ
article image

2020年4月5日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【4/5更新】ファンアート企画「SAKURA BRAWL」
Previous7374757677Next