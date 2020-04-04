Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2020年4月4日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【ヨーロッパ、北アメリカ＆ラテンアメリカ決勝戦】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 4月マンスリー決勝戦
article image

2020年3月26日

Blog – Brawl Stars

バランス調整！！
article image

2020年3月25日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ジャッキー新スターパワー登場！
article image

2020年3月19日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタ大会の開き方と参加方法について！！
article image

2020年3月19日

Blog – Brawl Stars

新マッチングシステム復旧について
article image

2020年3月18日

Blog – Brawl Stars

新マッチングシステムについて
Previous7475767778Next