Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年2月12日

【3/1開催】大阪 REDEEにてウェルプレイドフェスティバル開催！！
2020年2月9日

チョコの代わりに弾丸をプレゼント！？ #ブロスタバレンタインチャレンジ
2020年2月5日

2/8のブロスタチャンピオンシップチャレンジの使用マップについて
2020年1月30日

ブロスタチャンピオンシップの今後の日程と日本語版ルールブックについて
2020年1月28日

ブロスタチャンピオンシップチャレンジの仲間を探そう！キャンペーン
2020年1月23日

1月のアップデート！！
