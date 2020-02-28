Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年2月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ダブルトークンイベント開催
2020年2月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【開催延期のお知らせ】ウェルプレイドフェスティバル開催延期について
2020年2月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
2/25 バランス調整！！
2020年2月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
2/22更新！バレンタインファンアート企画 #BrawlLovers2020
2020年2月19日
Blog – Brawl Stars
バランス調整！！
2020年2月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【期間限定イベント】コインの雨
