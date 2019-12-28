Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2019年12月28日

【イベント紹介】All Stars League
2019年12月27日

#ブロスタチーム募集 でチームを組んで年末にみんなでトロ上げしよう！キャンペーン
2019年12月23日

ブロスタ公式Twitterをフォローしよう
2019年12月20日

クリスマスファンアート企画！BrawlXmas 【12/20更新】
2019年12月19日

12月のアップデートで発生したバグの修正について
2019年12月18日

12月のアップデート！！
