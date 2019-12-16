Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2019年12月16日

Blog – Brawl Stars

2020年ブロスタチャンピオンシップの賞金額が発表！
article image

2019年12月12日

Blog – Brawl Stars

1周年記念！皆さんのブロスタエピソード大募集！
article image

2019年12月10日

Blog – Brawl Stars

先着200名限定！12/14(土)『勝手にブロスタフェス開催』！！
article image

2019年12月5日

Blog – Brawl Stars

バランス調整
article image

2019年12月3日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【クリエイティブ部門賞 受賞】Google Play ベスト オブ 2019
article image

2019年11月25日

Blog – Brawl Stars

パワープレイの補償に関して
Previous8081828384Next