Brawl Stars News Archive
2019年10月29日
Blog – Brawl Stars
新ゲームモード「パワープレイ」登場！
2019年10月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
仲間を集めて勝ちまくれ！ #ブロスタチーム募集 投稿キャンペーン
2019年10月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロスタ日本一がついに決まる！！ 【RAGE ブロスタ日本一決定戦】
2019年10月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
SupercellがeSportsの秋を熱くする！！ハッシュタグ投稿でスペシャルグッズセットが当たる！
2019年10月23日
Blog – Brawl Stars
アップデート！！
2019年10月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【16時より配信開始！】RAGE ブロスタ日本一決定戦 プレイオフ
