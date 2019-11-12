Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2019年11月12日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタ世界一決定戦まであと3日！！当日はライブ配信も実施！！
article image

2019年11月10日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタ世界一決定戦まであと5日！！当日はライブ配信も実施
article image

2019年11月8日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【Twitter キャンペーン】がんばれ！日本代表「あにまるちゃんぷるー」応援キャンペーン
article image

2019年11月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

バランス調整！！
article image

2019年11月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【Twitter キャンペーン】ブロスタ世界一決定戦をみんなで盛り上げよう！ フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
article image

2019年11月2日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタ世界一決定戦の観戦チケット販売中！
