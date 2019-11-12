Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2019年11月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロスタ世界一決定戦まであと3日！！当日はライブ配信も実施！！
2019年11月10日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロスタ世界一決定戦まであと5日！！当日はライブ配信も実施
2019年11月8日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【Twitter キャンペーン】がんばれ！日本代表「あにまるちゃんぷるー」応援キャンペーン
2019年11月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
バランス調整！！
2019年11月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【Twitter キャンペーン】ブロスタ世界一決定戦をみんなで盛り上げよう！ フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2019年11月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロスタ世界一決定戦の観戦チケット販売中！
