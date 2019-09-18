Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2019年9月18日

Blog – Brawl Stars

9月のアップデート!!
article image

2019年9月12日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【15日まで！】第2弾 8ビット登場記念フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
article image

2019年9月5日

Blog – Brawl Stars

中秋の名月イベント開催！
article image

2019年9月4日

Blog – Brawl Stars

8ビット登場記念！フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
article image

2019年8月30日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【8/31 19時配信開始】ダリル最強決定戦！！
article image

2019年8月29日

Blog – Brawl Stars

８月のアップデート！
Previous8788899091Next