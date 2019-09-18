Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2019年9月18日
Blog – Brawl Stars
9月のアップデート!!
2019年9月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【15日まで！】第2弾 8ビット登場記念フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2019年9月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
中秋の名月イベント開催！
2019年9月4日
Blog – Brawl Stars
8ビット登場記念！フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2019年8月30日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【8/31 19時配信開始】ダリル最強決定戦！！
2019年8月29日
Blog – Brawl Stars
８月のアップデート！
