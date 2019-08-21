Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2019年8月21日

23日金曜まで！『Galaxy Championship -ブロスタ- 優勝予想キャンペーン』を開催
2019年8月21日

ボウ、ティック、クロウの新スターパワー登場！
2019年8月16日

【キャンペーン開催！】最高のチームを探そうキャンペーン！
2019年8月15日

【イベント紹介】8月25日(日)ウェルプレイドフェスティバル開催
2019年8月14日

エル・プリモ、エリザベス、ペニーの新スターパワー登場！
2019年8月13日

ブロスタ世界一決定戦が開催決定！
