Alongside General Admission tickets, fans can choose from three premium VIP experiences, all available as 3-day packages:

Ultimate Starr Package - 33,370 JPY (incl. fees)

Premium seating with the closest view of the World Finals trophy lift.

Main stage access and professional photo opportunities.

Exclusive private meet and greet.

Merchandise voucher.

Exclusive VIP lanyard.

Diamond commemorative coin and physical event pin.

Three exclusive in-game pins, including the Ultimate Starr Package exclusive pin.

Starr Player - 24,970 JPY (incl. fees)

Main stage access and photo opportunities.

Merchandise voucher.

VIP lanyard.

Gold commemorative coin and physical event pin.

Two exclusive in-game pins.

Pin Collector - 20,770 JPY (incl. fees)