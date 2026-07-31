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2026년 7월 31일

2026 브롤스타즈 월드 파이널 티켓 안내

브롤스타즈 역사상 가장 큰 이벤트가 올해 11월 일본에서 개최되며, 8월 1일부터 티켓을 구매할 수 있습니다.

2026년 브롤스타즈 월드 파이널 티켓 판매가 8월 1일 금요일 오후 5시(JST)부터 시작됩니다. 이번 시즌 가장 큰 이벤트를 라이브로 관람할 수 있는 기회가 전 세계 팬들에게 제공되니, 세계 최고의 브롤스타즈 팀들이 100만 달러의 총상금을 두고 펼치는 경쟁을 직접 지켜보세요.


일반 티켓 판매: 8월 1일 토요일 오후 5시(JST)

이벤트 일정

2026년 11월 20일 금요일~22일 일요일

  • 입장 시작: 매일 오전 10시(JST)

  • 경기 시작: 매일 오후 12시(JST)

장소

일본 도쿄, 도쿄 체육관(Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)

준비된 주요 사항

  • 3일간 진행되는 최정상급 브롤스타즈 e스포츠 경기

  • 2026 월드 챔피언 자리를 차지하기 위한 세계 최고 팀들의 경쟁

  • 참석자에게만 제공되는 한정판 게임 내 보상

  • 수천 명의 열정적인 브롤스타즈 팬들과 함께하는 생생한 현장 경험

VIP 패키지 구매 가능

Alongside General Admission tickets, fans can choose from three premium VIP experiences, all available as 3-day packages:

Ultimate Starr Package - 33,370 JPY (incl. fees)

  • Premium seating with the closest view of the World Finals trophy lift.

  • Main stage access and professional photo opportunities.

  • Exclusive private meet and greet.

  • Merchandise voucher.

  • Exclusive VIP lanyard.

  • Diamond commemorative coin and physical event pin.

  • Three exclusive in-game pins, including the Ultimate Starr Package exclusive pin.

Starr Player - 24,970 JPY (incl. fees)

  • Main stage access and photo opportunities.

  • Merchandise voucher.

  • VIP lanyard.

  • Gold commemorative coin and physical event pin.

  • Two exclusive in-game pins.

Pin Collector - 20,770 JPY (incl. fees)

  • VIP lanyard.

  • Silver commemorative coin and physical event pin.

  • Two exclusive in-game pins.

티켓 정보

  • 지정석입니다.

  • 한 번에 구매 가능한 티켓은 최대 8장입니다.

  • 이벤트 동안 재입장이 가능합니다.

  • VIP 패키지는 매진 전까지 구매 가능합니다.

핀 보상 관련

핀은 이벤트에 참석한 분께만 지급됩니다. 티켓 구매 시 결제 과정에서 플레이어 태그를 입력해야 합니다. 핀은 이벤트 당일 현장에서 지급됩니다.

추가 정보

티켓 및 구매 관련 상세 정보는 티켓 판매가 시작되면 공식 브롤스타즈 e스포츠 채널에서 확인할 수 있습니다.

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