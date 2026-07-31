2026 브롤스타즈 월드 파이널 티켓 안내
이벤트 일정
2026년 11월 20일 금요일~22일 일요일
입장 시작: 매일 오전 10시(JST)
경기 시작: 매일 오후 12시(JST)
장소
일본 도쿄, 도쿄 체육관(Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)
준비된 주요 사항
3일간 진행되는 최정상급 브롤스타즈 e스포츠 경기
2026 월드 챔피언 자리를 차지하기 위한 세계 최고 팀들의 경쟁
참석자에게만 제공되는 한정판 게임 내 보상
수천 명의 열정적인 브롤스타즈 팬들과 함께하는 생생한 현장 경험
VIP 패키지 구매 가능
Alongside General Admission tickets, fans can choose from three premium VIP experiences, all available as 3-day packages:
Ultimate Starr Package - 33,370 JPY (incl. fees)
Premium seating with the closest view of the World Finals trophy lift.
Main stage access and professional photo opportunities.
Exclusive private meet and greet.
Merchandise voucher.
Exclusive VIP lanyard.
Diamond commemorative coin and physical event pin.
Three exclusive in-game pins, including the Ultimate Starr Package exclusive pin.
Starr Player - 24,970 JPY (incl. fees)
Main stage access and photo opportunities.
Merchandise voucher.
VIP lanyard.
Gold commemorative coin and physical event pin.
Two exclusive in-game pins.
Pin Collector - 20,770 JPY (incl. fees)
VIP lanyard.
Silver commemorative coin and physical event pin.
Two exclusive in-game pins.
티켓 정보
지정석입니다.
한 번에 구매 가능한 티켓은 최대 8장입니다.
이벤트 동안 재입장이 가능합니다.
VIP 패키지는 매진 전까지 구매 가능합니다.
핀 보상 관련
핀은 이벤트에 참석한 분께만 지급됩니다. 티켓 구매 시 결제 과정에서 플레이어 태그를 입력해야 합니다. 핀은 이벤트 당일 현장에서 지급됩니다.