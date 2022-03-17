Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2022년 3월 17일

3월 17일 선택적 업데이트 내역
2022년 3월 2일

3월 2일 점검 수정 내역
2022년 3월 1일

3월 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
2022년 2월 18일

2월 18일 점검 수정 내역
2022년 2월 16일

팽의 두 번째 스타파워 출시!
2022년 2월 3일

암행어사 콜트 출두 종료!
