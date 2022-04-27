Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2022년 4월 27일
Blog – Brawl Stars
4월 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
2022년 4월 20일
Blog – Brawl Stars
이브의 두 번째 가젯 출시!
2022년 4월 12일
Blog – Brawl Stars
네이버 스티커 사용 방법 까먹고 있었다면?!
2022년 4월 7일
Blog – Brawl Stars
파워 리그 변경 및 개선 사항!
2022년 4월 6일
Blog – Brawl Stars
이브의 두 번째 스타파워 출시!
2022년 3월 31일
Blog – Brawl Stars
3월 31일 점검 수정 내역
