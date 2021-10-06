Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2021년 10월 6일

Blog – Brawl Stars

10월 6일 점검 및 선택적 업데이트 내역
article image

2021년 9월 30일

Blog – Brawl Stars

9월 30일 점검 수정 내역
article image

2021년 9월 28일

Blog – Brawl Stars

9월 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
article image

2021년 9월 19일

Blog – Brawl Stars

막강한 팀들을 뚫고 올라 온 <브롤볼컵 시즌 2> 4강 진출팀 인터뷰를 확인하세요!
article image

2021년 9월 17일

Blog – Brawl Stars

바로 가질 수 있는 2가지 이벤트 진행 중! 👀
article image

2021년 9월 7일

Blog – Brawl Stars

9월 7일 점검 수정 내역을 확인하세요!
Previous2021222324Next