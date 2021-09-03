Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2021년 9월 3일

Blog – Brawl Stars

어떤 작품 패러디인지 맞히면 스티커팩이!? 🤭👍
article image

2021년 9월 1일

Blog – Brawl Stars

슈퍼 아레나에서 브롤 패스, 스킨, 기프티콘을 교환하세요!
article image

2021년 8월 31일

Blog – Brawl Stars

8월 31일 점검 수정 내역을 확인하세요!
article image

2021년 8월 25일

Blog – Brawl Stars

시즌 8 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
article image

2021년 8월 13일

Blog – Brawl Stars

대한민국에서 가장 골 때리는 팀을 찾습니다! ⚽️
article image

2021년 8월 13일

Blog – Brawl Stars

지금 가입하고 3천원 상당 기프티콘을 획득하세요!
Previous2122232425Next