Brawl Stars News Archive
2021년 9월 3일
Blog – Brawl Stars
어떤 작품 패러디인지 맞히면 스티커팩이!? 🤭👍
2021년 9월 1일
Blog – Brawl Stars
슈퍼 아레나에서 브롤 패스, 스킨, 기프티콘을 교환하세요!
2021년 8월 31일
Blog – Brawl Stars
8월 31일 점검 수정 내역을 확인하세요!
2021년 8월 25일
Blog – Brawl Stars
시즌 8 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
2021년 8월 13일
Blog – Brawl Stars
대한민국에서 가장 골 때리는 팀을 찾습니다! ⚽️
2021년 8월 13일
Blog – Brawl Stars
지금 가입하고 3천원 상당 기프티콘을 획득하세요!
