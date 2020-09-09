Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2020년 9월 9일
Blog – Brawl Stars
쉘리 신규 가젯, 집중 사격 출시!
2020년 9월 2일
Blog – Brawl Stars
다이너마이크 신규 가젯, 화약 주머니 출시!
2020년 8월 26일
Blog – Brawl Stars
발리 신규 가젯, 약초 칵테일 출시!
2020년 8월 19일
Blog – Brawl Stars
엘 프리모 신규 가젯, 유성우 벨트 출시!
2020년 8월 18일
Blog – Brawl Stars
8월 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
2020년 8월 16일
Blog – Brawl Stars
전세계 브롤스타즈 팬아터들의 콜라보 아트웍이 공개됩니다!
Previous
33
34
35
36
37
Next