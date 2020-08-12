Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020년 8월 12일

제시 신규 가젯, 반동 억제 스프링 출시!
2020년 8월 5일

페니 신규 가젯, 선장의 나침반 출시!
2020년 8월 3일

서지 신규 스타파워, 업그레이드 백업!
2020년 7월 30일

8월 월별 파이널의 관전 포인트는 갑.분.한?!
2020년 7월 29일

보 신규 가젯, 와이어 함정 출시!
2020년 7월 22일

모티스 신규 가젯, 생존용 삽 출시!
