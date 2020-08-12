Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2020년 8월 12일
Blog – Brawl Stars
제시 신규 가젯, 반동 억제 스프링 출시!
2020년 8월 5일
Blog – Brawl Stars
페니 신규 가젯, 선장의 나침반 출시!
2020년 8월 3일
Blog – Brawl Stars
서지 신규 스타파워, 업그레이드 백업!
2020년 7월 30일
Blog – Brawl Stars
8월 월별 파이널의 관전 포인트는 갑.분.한?!
2020년 7월 29일
Blog – Brawl Stars
보 신규 가젯, 와이어 함정 출시!
2020년 7월 22일
Blog – Brawl Stars
모티스 신규 가젯, 생존용 삽 출시!
Previous
34
35
36
37
38
Next