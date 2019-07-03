Supercell logo

2019년 7월 3일

새로운 스타 파워 공개!
2019년 7월 2일

트로피 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
2019년 6월 26일

대규모 여름 업데이트를 소개합니다!
2019년 6월 11일

브롤스타즈 6월 밸런스 조정 내용을 확인하세요!
2019년 5월 29일

점검 수정 내역(5/29)
2019년 5월 21일

레트로폴리스 업데이트!
