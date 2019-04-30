Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2019년 4월 30일
Blog – Brawl Stars
점검 수정내역 (4/30)
2019년 4월 28일
Blog – Brawl Stars
벚꽃 스파이크, 봄이 지나가나봄 - 5화
2019년 4월 27일
Blog – Brawl Stars
신규 브롤러 '로사' 출시
2019년 4월 20일
Blog – Brawl Stars
벚꽃 스파이크, 편의점에 가봄 - 4화
2019년 4월 19일
Blog – Brawl Stars
신규 스킨 '토끼페니' 출시!
2019년 4월 15일
Blog – Brawl Stars
밸런스조정 & 업데이트
Previous
48
49
50
51
52
Next