Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2023년 8월 15일

Blog – Brawl Stars

6월 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
article image

2023년 6월 11일

Blog – Brawl Stars

4월 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
article image

2023년 6월 5일

Blog – Brawl Stars

개구리를 구해주세요! 🐸
article image

2023년 4월 28일

Blog – Brawl Stars

윌로우의 두 번째 가젯과 스타 파워 출시!
article image

2023년 4월 20일

Blog – Brawl Stars

신나는 리듬 게임 Beatstar 다운받고 브롤스타즈 BGM 받기! 🎶
article image

2023년 4월 17일

Blog – Brawl Stars

다음 업데이트에서 변화하는 것들이 궁금하다면? 🤔
Previous45678Next