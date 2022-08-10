Supercell logo

2022年8月10日

8月10日維護內容
2022年8月8日

​歐提斯新能力之星現已推出！
2022年7月25日

歐提斯新武裝配件現已推出！
2022年7月20日

7月20日維護內容
2022年7月14日

7月14日維護內容
2022年6月30日

6月30日維護內容
