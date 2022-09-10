Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2022年9月10日

Blog – Brawl Stars

準備好投票給SUPERCELL MAKE晉級最後階段的創作者！
2022年9月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

中秋節免費小禮物！
2022年9月1日

Blog – Brawl Stars

BSC合作夥伴計劃 - 購買專屬表情，支持電競隊伍！
2022年8月31日

Blog – Brawl Stars

8月更新詳情：機器人工廠
2022年8月22日

Blog – Brawl Stars

準備好迎接史上最難挑戰！
2022年8月13日

Blog – Brawl Stars

下週將迎來3項全新挑戰！
