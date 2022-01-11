Supercell logo

2022年1月11日

葛羅姆新能力之星現已推出！
2022年1月4日

1月4日維護內容
2021年12月20日

12月20日維護內容與可選更新版本
2021年12月17日

12月17日維護內容與可選更新版本
2021年12月16日

12月更新：亂鬥聖誕節&虎年如意
2021年12月1日

蘿拉新能力之星現已推出！
