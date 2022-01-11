Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2022年1月11日
Blog – Brawl Stars
葛羅姆新能力之星現已推出！
2022年1月4日
Blog – Brawl Stars
1月4日維護內容
2021年12月20日
Blog – Brawl Stars
12月20日維護內容與可選更新版本
2021年12月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
12月17日維護內容與可選更新版本
2021年12月16日
Blog – Brawl Stars
12月更新：亂鬥聖誕節&虎年如意
2021年12月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
蘿拉新能力之星現已推出！
Previous
22
23
24
25
26
Next