Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2021年12月1日

Blog – Brawl Stars

12月1日維護內容
article image

2021年11月26日

Blog – Brawl Stars

維護內容與可選更新版本(已推出)
article image

2021年11月24日

Blog – Brawl Stars

2021荒野亂鬥全球總決賽觀賽說明 - 如何觀賽，參與互動並獲取獎勵！
article image

2021年11月17日

Blog – Brawl Stars

11月更新：戰隊聯賽與強化裝置
article image

2021年11月3日

Blog – Brawl Stars

維護內容與可選更新版本(已推出)
article image

2021年11月2日

Blog – Brawl Stars

戰隊人數調整說明
Previous2324252627Next