Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年12月31日
Blog – Brawl Stars
來自遊戲團隊的感謝信！
2020年12月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
阿魯新能力之星現已推出！
2020年12月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
可選更新版本與問題修復（已推出新版本）
2020年12月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars
12月更新詳情：亂鬥聖誕節！
2020年11月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
比特8號與柯爾特的新武裝配件現已推出！
2020年11月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars
平衡性調整與修復內容
