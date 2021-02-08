Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2021年2月8日

平衡性調整與修復內容
2021年1月27日

1月更新詳情：亂鬥星勢力！
2021年1月22日

​2021荒野亂鬥全球錦標賽即將點燃戰火！
2021年1月18日

艾德加新能力之星現已推出！
2021年1月14日

平衡性調整
2021年1月13日

拜倫新能力之星現已推出！
