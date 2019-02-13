Supercell logo

2019年2月13日

2019 荒野亂鬥百人爬盃賽活動資訊
2019年2月12日

想保護遊戲進度該怎麼做呢？
2019年2月9日

可選更新版本
2019年2月7日

維護調整內容
2019年1月31日

新春亂鬥熱鬧迎豬年！
2019年1月31日

App Store / Google Play 電信帳單折抵活動
