Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2019年3月15日

Blog – Brawl Stars

維護調整內容（3/15）
article image

2019年3月8日

Blog – Brawl Stars

可選更新版本
article image

2019年2月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

2月更新詳情！
article image

2019年2月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

平衡性調整
article image

2019年2月18日

Blog – Brawl Stars

想要史派克玩偶？限量T恤？
article image

2019年2月16日

Blog – Brawl Stars

吉恩相關問題說明（0216更新）
Previous5657585960Next